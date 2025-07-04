Swiss Side launch 68mm wheelset, with improved aero and ceramic bearings, but shun composite spokes for now

Swiss Side's new Hadron 3 wheelset incorporates the brand's latest aero research, and adds ceramic bearings but shuns composite spokes in a 68mm wheelset UCI says will be illegal in sanctioned events come 2026

Swiss Side Hadron 3 wheelset shown on Van Rysel team bike at 2025 Tour De France
Swiss Side's new wheels, spotted yesterday pre-launch at 2025 Tour De France in Lille
(Image credit: Andy Carr)
By
published

In June of last year the UCI announced a slew of technological changes that will take effect on January 1st 2006. Based on recommendations from SafeR, the organisation dedicated to improving safety in professional road cycling, they included a limit on rim depth, with the UCI stating that “the height of the rims of wheels used in road races will be limited to 65mm”. Which makes Swiss Side’s decision to forge ahead with its new 68mm depth wheel interesting to say the least.

The Hadron is now in its third generation and is offered in 55mm and 85mm widths, the latter for use in time trials, as well as the 68mm. All three sets have increased in size with the previous generation measuring 50mm, 62.5mm and 80mm. The internal width has also increased to 22mm but despite the changes in dimensions Swiss Side says all three models are lighter than before.

