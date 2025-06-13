The UCI is banning handlebars narrower than 40cm - here's why I think it's a bad idea

The new UCI rulings might be well intentioned, but once again women's cycling seems to have been overlooked

Another day, another UCI rules update.

As of 1st January 2026, new regulations are set to land on both road and track cycling in a bid to improve rider safety; time trial helmets have been banned for use in road races, fork widths have been limited – they're watching you, Factor – and perhaps most old-school of all, handlebar widths will be limited to 400mm edge to edge.

