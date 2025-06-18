Petition against UCI's new handlebar rules gathers thousands of signatures

A petition urging the UCI to reconsider its new handlebar width restrictions has collected more than 2,400 signatures in a day.

Last Thursday, cycling’s governing body released a list of updates that will come into effect on 1 January 2026; among them is a new rule that a rider’s handlebars must measure a minimum outside-to-outside width of 40cm, and inside-to-inside width between the brake levers of 32cm.

The rule comes in response to a trend of narrower handlebars in the pro peloton. The restrictions are expected to disproportionately affect female and smaller riders, who tend to ride with 38cm and narrower outside-to-outside bars.

Launching a petition on Monday, Dana Galley of bike fitting company MyVeloFit wrote: “The new ‘one-size-fits-all’ policy does not account for the variety in body types and biomechanics among riders.

“Cyclists come in all shapes and sizes, and their equipment needs to reflect that diversity. Not every cyclist can perform optimally under the same conditions; some require wider handlebars to accommodate broader shoulders, while others need narrower grips for better control and manoeuvrability based on their body's build.”

At the time of writing, the petition has gathered 2,430 signatures, with new names pledging their support every few minutes.

“It is essential to reconsider this ruling and encourage a more inclusive, science-based approach that allows flexibility in handlebar width adjustments,” Galley wrote. “Let's urge the UCI to rethink its handlebar width regulations and promote a fairer and safer cycling world.”

The petition follows on from a statement from the International Bike Fitting Institute (IBFI) that expressed “serious concern” about the new rule.

“The average shoulder width for most riders, particularly women and smaller men, typically aligns better with handlebars measuring between 360mm and 380mm,” the IBFI statement read. “Forcing these riders to use 400mm bars places them in compromised positions that deviate from sound biomechanical principles and may increase the risk of discomfort, reduced control, and long-term injury.”

The IBFI also highlighted that handlebar manufacturers who produce bars in widths under 400mm now risk “regulatory non-compliance”.

"This potential trend risks alienating a large segment of the cycling population – those who would be best served by narrower bars for comfort, fit, and control. Cycling should be inclusive and accessible, not driven by regulatory standards that ignore anatomical diversity,” the IBFI said.

As well as restrictions on handlebars, the UCI has also ruled on internal fork width, which will be limited to a maximum of 115mm at the front and 145mm at the rear from next season. Likewise, bicycle rims will be set to a maximum height of 65mm in mass start road races.

The propositions come in response to “the increasing speed of races and the safety implications of developments in equipment”, according to the governing body.