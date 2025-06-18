Petition against UCI's new handlebar rules gathers thousands of signatures

New restrictions 'may increase the risk of discomfort, reduced control, and long-term injury'

Niamh Fisher-Black riding for Lidl-Trek
A petition urging the UCI to reconsider its new handlebar width restrictions has collected more than 2,400 signatures in a day.

Last Thursday, cycling’s governing body released a list of updates that will come into effect on 1 January 2026; among them is a new rule that a rider’s handlebars must measure a minimum outside-to-outside width of 40cm, and inside-to-inside width between the brake levers of 32cm.

