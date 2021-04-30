Bike Fit
All the advice and insight you need to improve your riding, enhance your performance or simply get into better shape by being bike fit.
Expert bike fit advice and know how. Get your riding position just right with help from our articles with bike fit experts from around the world. It will do wonders for your riding!
For a basic guide on how to set up your first bike, check out this guide to a beginner's bike fit.
Getting your saddle height right is one of the most crucial steps - read more on setting your saddle height here.
Latest
Best clipless pedals: systems explained and the best models reviewed
Essential for road riding, racing and sportive participation, here we look at some of the clipless pedal systems available for cyclists
By Stefan Abram •
Is your bike set-up too aggressive?
We can’t all be Geraint Thomas, so should we have a bike like his, asks Simon Smythe
By Simon Smythe •
DIY bike fit: how to set up your bike
Getting professionally fitted to your bike can be a costly business. Is it really worth it — or can you sort your own set-up quite adequately for free?
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
How to choose the right saddle for you
Finding the right saddle can take work - but the bottom line is that pain is not a necessary evil and time spent investigating the options can make a big difference
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
Should you have float in your cleats?
We find out which type of cleats should be bolted to your shoes, and whether or not you should have float
By James Bracey •
How to set your saddle height: a beginner's guide
Struggling with discomfort, knee pain, or just don't feel you're getting the power out? Here's how to adjust your saddle height for perfect pedalling
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
Watch: how much faster is a time trial bike, really?
We headed to the Boardman Performance Centre to delve into the data
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
What to expect at a bike fit and recommended fitters in the UK
Check out our interactive map to find out where to go to get a bike fitting in the UK
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
Video: How to set up cleats on cycling shoes
Getting your cleats set up correctly could help you avoid injury and even make you go faster - we tell you how it works
By Cycling Fitness •