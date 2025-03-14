How to set your handlebar height

Getting your handlebar height right makes all the difference to your ride comfort and aerodynamics

Image of handlebars close up
Move spacers below or above the stem to adjust handlebar height
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
By
published

This article has been freshly updated as part of our 'New to Riding' week, running from March 10 to March 17, with a special focus on tips, tricks and inspiration for new riders.

It’s likely you’ll need to make a few adjustments on a new bike so that it fits you well. Being one of three contact points, the height of your handlebars can make a big difference to comfort, how the bike feels to ride and, consequently, how confident you are. You can have a professional bike fit or you can make some adjustments yourself with a DIY bike fit.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1