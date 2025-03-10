It's New to Riding Week at Cycling Weekly: Here's what to expect

Are you a new cyclist? Or, the friend of someone who is? If so, then the articles we're publishing on Cycling Weekly this week are tailored to you!

We'll be sharing tips and inspiration to help new riders get off to a positive start all week. Having made a career of writing about cycling, most of our journalists have been turning the pedals for a long time - but - we were all beginners once, and we remember exactly how bewildering the world of bicycles can be for a new entrant.

So - what can you expect to read about this week?

New to Riding features

On Monday, Sam Jones will be extolling the virtues of... punctures! We know, it sounds odd, but bear with him, he's got some strong arguments about the deflating moments that can provide the perfect opportunity to build community and grow in confidence.

Tuesday's serving comes from Isobel Duxfield, who wants you to know that good cycling clubs are not as intimidating as they may appear from the outside. You never know, she may even convince you to give a group ride a go.

On Wednesday, Sam is back with lessons from his decade long commuting experience - gems include having a spare pair of pants as well as socks in that desk draw stash.

Former Cycling Weekly Fitness Editor Hannah Reynolds is on it with the health benefits of cycling - she'll look at both the weight loss potential of commuting via e-bike vs walking (Thursday), and, the longevity bonus our sport offers those who partake (Friday).

New to Riding hints, tips and advice

Our 1891 heritage means that Cycling Weekly is bursting with over 100-years of cycling know-how. But, things change, cycling progresses, technology evolves - so - our advice pages need constant updating to keep them relevant and useful.

This week, we'll be updating our guides to:

The Cycle Scheme, and how it works

Fixing a puncture

Cleaning your bike

Setting your handlebar height

Cycling safely on the road (cycling as transport is statistically safer than walking!)

Learning to ride as an adult

Getting fit as a beginner cyclist

You'll also find tons of buying advice on our site, that's perfect for helping beginners get geared up and ready to ride.