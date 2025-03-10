It's New to Riding Week at Cycling Weekly: Here's what to expect

This week, we're celebrating new riders with a host of tips, tricks and inspirational stories to help power those early pedal strokes

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By
published

Are you a new cyclist? Or, the friend of someone who is? If so, then the articles we're publishing on Cycling Weekly this week are tailored to you!

We'll be sharing tips and inspiration to help new riders get off to a positive start all week. Having made a career of writing about cycling, most of our journalists have been turning the pedals for a long time - but - we were all beginners once, and we remember exactly how bewildering the world of bicycles can be for a new entrant.

