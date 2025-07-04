Can you get just as fit training only at weekends?

“Weekend warrior” used to be a term of derision – but new science suggests two well-executed rides per week could be all you need

A rider climbing a hill, blue kit, blue sky, glaring sunlight, with the sun directly overhead and almost in shot
(Image credit: Andy Jones)
Jump to category:
Hannah Reynolds's avatar
By
published

This feature originally appeared in the print edition of Cycling Weekly, on sale in newsagents and supermarkets, priced £3.35. You can subscribe through this link here.

“This is rare for me – usually I can only get out at weekends.”

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1