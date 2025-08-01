I was praised for looking like a 'real athlete' – but I was starving myself to death: Why male cyclists need to open up about eating disorders

An anorexia survivor speaks out about cycling's dangerous culture around food and weight

Michael Costello standing with his bike, wearing an orange jersey
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Michaél Costello's avatar
By
published

This feature originally appeared in the 12 June 2025 print edition of Cycling Weekly, on sale in newsagents and supermarkets, priced £3.35. You can subscribe through this link here.

Cyclists chase watts per kilo with obsessive precision – but what’s the real cost of pursuing extreme leanness? While stories of disordered eating in the pro peloton occasionally make headlines, the true scale of the issue remains dangerously under-acknowledged, especially among male riders. I know this from experience.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1