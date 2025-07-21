Can you be body-positive and take Ozempic? I did — but for pain, not weight loss. Here’s why

Despite using it for pain management, I lost 20% of my body fat. And it challenged everything I believe in

Marley Blonsky
(Image credit: Gretchen Powers)
Marley Blonsky's avatar
By
published

I made my name in cycling as an unapologetically fat endurance rider. For years, I have advocated for plus-size riders, and the need for bigger cycling clothing, improved transparency on weight limits, and inclusive riding communities. My journey was even chronicled in a 2021 documentary by Shimano, All Bodies on Bikes, which led to the creation of a nonprofit dedicated to size inclusion, an organization I now proudly lead as Executive Director.

I’ve never let my body size or weight limit me. I have completed five Unbound Gravel races at over 250 pounds, yet I’ll be the first to admit that my weight has made life challenging over the years. From needing a seatbelt extender on airplanes to ongoing knee pain, life as a bigger bodied athlete is not easy.

