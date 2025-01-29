Lighter but weaker? The hidden costs of Ozempic and weight-loss drugs for endurance athletes

Why the popular semaglutide drugs may hurt your performance more than help it

GLP-1 medications
Elizabeth Harroun
By
published
in News

Ozempic and other semaglutide medications have skyrocketed in popularity as weight-loss aids, with prescriptions surging by over 300% in the past year alone. Developed as a treatment for managing Type 2 diabetes, these medications have become household names in health and wellness circles as well. You may even know someone who's currently taking it—whether it's to control their blood sugar, shed a few pounds before their wedding or help slim down before the racing season.

Ozempic (semaglutide) is part of a class of medications known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, which were developed to help manage blood glucose levels in people with diabetes. Ozempic received FDA approval in 2017 and has since surged in popularity due to its weight-loss benefits, even among non-diabetic individuals. Ozempic works by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, which regulates appetite. It suppresses appetite, slows gastric emptying and promotes feelings of fullness, often leading to reduced calorie consumption. When a person burns more calories than they consume, they are in a calorie deficit, which results in weight loss.

Elizabeth Harroun
Elizabeth Harroun
Contributor

Liz is a freelance writer whose favorite topics include sports, health, and nutrition. She began riding road bikes five years ago and loves to dabble in local criterium races, although she gets the most joy from bike adventures with her friends and family. Based in Austin, Texas, she also loves rock climbing, making art, and film photography

