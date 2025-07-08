Three ‘UCI Approved’ Ketone products you can try for yourself with big discounts this Amazon Prime Day
The UCI is set to approve the use of ketone supplements in the peloton, after a multi-year study into the product has concluded that they are safe and do not offer a significant performance enhancement to users.
Despite that research, leading teams such as Visma-Lease a Bike, Soudal Quick-Step and Alpecin-Deceuninck all use ketones, with several teams even having an official ketone partner. Most teams give their riders a free choice – they can take the supplements at their will, or refuse to.
Ketones are naturally produced by the liver when the body burns fat instead of glucose for energy, and synthetic ketones have been on the market for almost two decades.
They are said to aid recovery, but the jury has been out on whether or not they enhance performance levels, with multiple studies in recent years producing contrasting results.
Save 30% | Sports Research is a Southern California brand that adds 500mg of Apple Cider Vinegar to its Keto+ supplement. Delivering 1500mg of BHB Ketones. The product is also vegan-friendly and keto-certified, Gluten-Free, and non-GMO verified
Save 20% | NatureWise Raspberry Ketones Plus contains Green Tea Extract, Cayenne Pepper, & Acai Berry, which are said to be powerful antioxidants. Gluten-free, this deal includes 120 one-a-day Capsules at just $15.19, with 20% off.
Save 20% | Dr. Boz - Keto BHB Powder - claims to increase energy and reduce cravings, and comes in a maximum strength powder to add to your drinks. It’s also made in the USA.
