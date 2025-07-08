We've tested all the best electric bike pumps, and you now save up to 33% on our top-rated picks this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, running from July 8th to 11th. There are plenty of bargains and cycling deals to take advantage of with Amazon, and all the major online cycling retailers are looking to tempt us with reductions and offers.

Some of the best cycling deals can be found on cycling tech and handy gadgets, such as the best electric bike pumps, including the Cycplus AS2 Pro Max, which is reduced by a massive 31% to $110.49.

Get the Cycplus AS2 Pro Max for just $110.49 at Amazon.

These brilliant little devices have come a long way, and I, for one, had dismissed them in the past for their size and weight. However, they have undergone a transformation in recent years, becoming a highly convenient way to inflate tyres, from road tyres to gravel tyres, and some are even capable of seating tubeless tyres with ease.

So whether that's during a roadside repair or for an exact pressure setup before heading out for your weekend ride, the days of thrashing away on a mini-pump are gone, as electric pumps are powerful, super lightweight, and compact—easily slipping into a jersey pocket or the best cycling saddle bags.

Save $49.50 Cycplus AS2 Pro Max: was $159.99 now $110.49 at Amazon Save 31% The AS2 Pro Max is the top of the range in the Cycplus range of electric pumps. Its headline feature is the LED large screen, with a pressure gauge function, allowing for easy reading of preset pressure values and real-time readings. The Pro Max will deliver 120psi in a claimed 75 seconds, which is one of the fastest-performing pumps on the market, currently available at one of its best-ever prices.

Save $30.01 Cycplus AS2: was $89.99 now $59.98 at Amazon Save 33% The Cycplus AS2 received a 5-star rating during our testing, and it missed out on best in guide only to its sibling, the AS2 Pro. At this price, though, this smaller electric pump might just be the way to go. It still delivers all the goods with a host of useful accessories, a compact size, and a maximum inflation of 100psi.

Save $15.77 Muc-Off Airmach: was $99.99 now $84.22 at Amazon Save 15% Muc-Off are renowned for making some of the best lubes and cleaning products for bikes. It's the Airmach electric pump that also delivers where it counts. With a 4.5-star rating, it inflates up to a max pressure of 100psi, has a cool 'on-brand' design, and is really simple to use.

Save $8 AirBank Pocket SE: was $39.99 now $31.99 at Amazon Save 20%! Our best budget electric bike pump just got even cheaper in the Amazon Prime Day deals. There is nothing cheap about the Airbank; while it is one of the cheapest and lightest, it keeps up with the Muc-Off and Cycplus competition, easily reaching 50psi in under 60 seconds and doing this twice over on one charge.

Save $15.76 Fumpa Pumps NanoFumpa: was $111.38 now $95.62 at Merlin Cycles Save 14% If you want more grunt for your buck, then the Fumpa Pumps NanoFumpa is worth a look. It pumps out 120psi, but is still as lightweight and compact as its rival electric pumps. Its brilliant performance is backed by a cool anodised aluminium finish.

If you're looking for something else during the Prime Day sales, then check out our Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals hub page, as you can find a wide variety of cycling tech, parts and components with big reductions.