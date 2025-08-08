Too soon to say "Winter is coming?" - Indoor trainer like it or not will shortly be on the cards; so, be prepared with $220 off this smart trainer from Saris

Wisconsin-based brand Saris is renowned for producing some of the best smart indoor trainers, plus a host of highly rated cycling products, including indoor bike storage racks and some of the best bike racks for cars.

The Saris Summer Sale is live, offering significant discounts across the range, including the H3 Plus, a smart trainer that holds a much-coveted position in our best direct-drive smart turbo trainers buyers' guide.

Right now, the H3 Plus has been reduced from $699.99 to just $479.99, which equates to a 32% reduction and a $220 saving.

The H3 Plus is the updated model of the original H3, which received an impressive 4 out of 5-star review from our expert testers. This latest model now benefits from seamlessly integrating 12-speed drivetrains, but otherwise is identical.

If that wasn't enough, this Saris smart trainer deal also includes a month's free trial of the Rouvy virtual training app, and is compatible with all the best indoor cycling apps, including Zwift, BKOOL, TrainerRoad, and more...

Saris H3 Plus: was $699.99 now $479.99 at Saris The Saris H3 Plus has specs that are similar to those of more expensive indoor trainers from market rivals like Wahoo and Justo. The Saris H3 Plus delivers accuracy within +/- 2%, up to 2,000 watts of resistance, and can simulate gradients of up to 20%. At this price, it now also represents tremendous value for money. Read our full Saris H3 review

On par with our own review, the Saris H3 also has plenty of positive Amazon reviews, with an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars, and 77% of those being top marks. It's worth noting that Amazon are also selling the H3 Plus for the same price, with free shipping if you're an Amazon Prime Member. Saris also offers free shipping on orders over $150.

One of the key features that earns the H3 Plus its top marks is its heavier flywheel, at 20lb, it delivers precision balance, creating realistic inertia and giving a smoother, more realistic feel. The overall weight of the H3 Plus comes in at 9kg, making it on the heavier side compared to its rivals – the Wahoo Kickr Move weighs in at 7.3kg, but also costs nearly three times the price.

As mentioned, the newer H3 Plus now has the added benefit of seamlessly integrating with 12-speed drivetrains. However, it doesn't come with a cassette, so you'll have to factor that in when considering a purchase, or be prepared to keep switching your own one over.

This Saris H3 Plus deal is US only, but below you'll find the best deals available in your territory, and I've added a few other standout discounts from other products in the Saris range.

Saris Fluid 2: was $299.99 now $169.99 at Saris The Fluid 2, if you're just looking for a basic indoor trainer, will tick all the boxes. It has a built-in dual-band magnetless speed sensor and is an ideal setup for a budget-conscious cyclist. It's compatible with all the best training apps, easy to use, and is Bluetooth and ANT+ compatible for fast connection.