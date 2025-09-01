Our best road tyre delivers 'a grip level that is really only limited by your own bravery' – now with 53% off, this Grand Tour-winning rubber is a bargain buy

The Vittoria Corsa tyres are one of the best road bike tyres on the market, boasting a proven racing pedigree and trusted by some of the world's best riders. Corsa tyres have won all three Grand Tours—Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, and La Vuelta a España, with Primož Roglič, Jonas Vingegaard and Sepp Kuss, all rolling to GC victories on these premium bike tyres.

The Vittoria Corsa G2.0 TLR, or Graphene to give it its full name, has been our long-standing choice when it comes to a road bike tyre, and it's also one of the best tubeless road performance tyres. However, outstanding performance comes at a cost, which makes this tyre deal, with a massive 53% off at Merlin Cycles, worth snapping up faster than these tyres will make you ride.

Shop Vittoria Tyres with 53% off at Merlin Cycles.

Right now, you can pick up the Vittoria Corsa G2.0 TLR for just $38.11 at Merlin Cycles US, reduced from $78.75, or for UK shoppers at Merlin Cycles UK, it's down to a bargain £32.99 from £70.

It's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on these highly recommended tyres. This tyre deal is only in the Black-walled version, but if you're a fan of a Tan walled tyre, then Merlin also has the Vittoria Corsa Pro in Tan, with 27% off, a lesser, but still worthy discount on another top-rated tyre.

Merlin Cycles US Vittoria Tyre Deal

Merlin Cycles UK Vittoria Tyre Deal

Vittoria says the Corsa G2.0 TLR is the race-day choice of pros, and although it's been around for many years, this latest iteration is claimed to be the best version to date, and features the brand's 4C Graphene compound technology.

The Corsa brings multiple industry-first technologies to market, including a supple yet durable 320 TPI Corespun reinforced casing, and when combined with the proprietary mix of the 4C Graphene compounds, the latest Corsa achieves what they say is the holy grail of performance—speed, suppleness, durability, and reliability.

The Corsa G2.0 TLR scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star review. Our tester was happy to report that the Corsa was still the race tyre to beat, and that Vittoria had improved almost every aspect of the Corsa with the G2.0 version. Our tester said, "It's faster, provides more grip and is also a touch more durable than previous versions, and although it's not as durable as an all-condition tyre, the performance is blistering."

What impressed our tester, James Bracey, the most was the grip, with the 4C Graphene sticking to the roads and providing a grip that was "really only limited by your own bravery."

Elsewhere, highlights included improved durability with this tubeless-ready tyre having a thicker carcass, making the Vittoria Corsa G2.0 less prone to cuts and slices. James added, "For a thoroughbred race tyre, you won't get thousands of miles from it. But during that life, you can expect a performance level better than almost any other tyre out today."

If you've never tried a Vittoria Corse tyre, then at this price, and with 53% off, now is the time to get yourself some Grand Tour-winning rubber.

Below, you'll also find Vittoria deals from other retailers, which show the best prices in your territory across the range.