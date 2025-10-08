They’re not sexy, but they'll keep you pedaling happily: stock up on cycling essentials while they’re marked down for Amazon Prime Day

While the true definition of a cycling essential is the bicycle itself, there’s a whole ecosystem of gear that keeps us rolling. These are the small but critical items we all rely on: from TPU inner tubes and bottle cages to bike cleaner, lights and multitools.

We've rounded up some of our favourite must-haves that are currently marked down for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, each one a smart addition to your workshop or saddle bag.

Save 36% Topeak Wedge : was $59.95 now $38.20 at Amazon Unless you enjoy cycling with sagging jersey pockets then a good saddle bag is an essential. This offering from Topeak is designed to keep all your kit dry, thanks to the waterproof material, welded seams and closure system. At 1.5 liters, it's plenty big enough to store tools, snacks and even a wind vest.

Save 20% Spingo TPU inner tube, 2 pack: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon If you're still running tubes then switching to TPU makes a lot of sense. they are lighter and stronger than butyl and hold air better than latex. They also have the added bonus of folding up to about 2/3 of the size of traditional butyl tube, so take up less room in your saddle bag or jersey pocket. This deal is for two 700c tubes, with three presta valve lengths available: 48mm, 60mm, and 80mm.

Save 11% Crankbrothers M 19 multi-tool: was $36.99 now $32.99 at Amazon I've used this multitool for years and it's proved to be a reliable and hardwearing piece of kit, so much so that it's the first item in my saddle bag each and every ride. It has all the hex keys you need, plus a couple of Torx keys and screwdrivers. There's also a great chain breaker that's simple to use.

Save $24.99 CYCPLUS AS2 Ultra electric pump: was $119.99 now $95 at Amazon An electric pump is a serious upgrade from a traditional device, and this mini offering from Cycplus is a gem. Fully charged in less than 30 minutes, and able to inflate a road tyre in under a minute it takes all the hassle out of a road side repair. And that's not all. It weighs a little over 3oz and measures 2.55 x 1.10 x 1.87", meaning it can fit in a saddle bag or pocket with ease.

Save 20% MZYRH Pedal wrench: was $14.99 now $11.99 at Amazon If you've ever tried to remove a pedal with a regular wrench you'll appreciate that it's not always the easiest of tasks. Especially if the pedals has been attached to the crank arm for a while! A dedicated pedals wrench like this one make light work of the job, providing plenty of leverage. Here you have both an 8mm hex and 15mm spanner, plus a non-slip rubber handle. It's made from heat treated steel, too, so should be plenty durable.

Muc-Off Bike Wash & Drivechain Essentials: was $54.99 now $42.49 at Amazon This kit has all you need to help keep your drivechain clean and running efficiently. There's a claw brush and sponge alongside some bike cleaner, drivechain cleaner and Muc-Off's MO-9, a multi-purpose wonder spray. Last but not least is a 50ml bottle of Bio Dry Lube.

Save 24% Magicshine SEEMEE 200: was $45.95 now $34.92 at Amazon With the nights drawing in a reliable rear light is a must. This option from Seemee is one of our favorites. It offers 360 degrees of visibility and contains a brake sensor that automatically detects a a lane change or when you're coming to a stop, increasing the brightness for 3 seconds to alert those around you.

Other features include a IPX6 waterproof rating, up to 50 hours of battery life (depending on the running mode) and all rechargeable via USB C.

Save 21% Cateye AMPP 900: was $69.95 now $55.50 at Amazon While a helmet-mounted light isn't necessarily an essential, it's a good idea if you commute regularly though the winter months. This offering from CatEye delivers 900 lumens and comes with an easy-to-use attachment that works with most helmets.