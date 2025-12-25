Jump to category:
The Perfect Score: All of Cycling Weekly's 2025 5-Star rated products, tested, and approved by our experts; now all wrapped up in one place

In 2025, the Cycling Weekly team of experts crowned just 24 products 5-star worthy. From superbikes to smart tech, here is the 'perfect' gear you should be hunting for in the end-of-year sales or upgrading to in 2026

By
published
A collage of all the five star reviewed products from Cycling Weekly in 2025.
(Image credit: Future)
We don't often give out 5-star ratings here at Cycling Weekly. To quote our own scale, a 5-star product must be "Superb, best in class, and we couldn't fault it".

Considering the numerous products we tested in 2025, with over 250 reviews available on the site, not to mention the items we've evaluated for our buyer's guides and our magazine, and the items we're testing for embargoed launches in 2026, it truly shows that giving only 24 products a 5-star rating means it must be among the very best.

2025's 5-Star rated bikes

2025's 5-Star Shoes and Helmets

2025's 5-Star Rated Parts & Accessories

2025's 5-Star Rated Wheels & Tyres

2025's 5-Star Rated Clothing