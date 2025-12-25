The Perfect Score: All of Cycling Weekly's 2025 5-Star rated products, tested, and approved by our experts; now all wrapped up in one place

We don't often give out 5-star ratings here at Cycling Weekly. To quote our own scale, a 5-star product must be "Superb, best in class, and we couldn't fault it".

Considering the numerous products we tested in 2025, with over 250 reviews available on the site, not to mention the items we've evaluated for our buyer's guides and our magazine, and the items we're testing for embargoed launches in 2026, it truly shows that giving only 24 products a 5-star rating means it must be among the very best.

For the first time ever here at Cycling Weekly, I am wrapping up all 24 of these 5-star reviews in one place to help you kickstart your end-of-year sales shopping, or start your research for investments in the New Year. I have broken them down into their relevant categories to make browsing easier.

Among these five categories, there are rarely more than 3 or 4 products featured, with some, such as components outside wheels and tyres, having only one. Chapeau to the Fizik Argo R3 for that.

It is worth noting that many products were rated 4.5 out of 5 in 2025. I haven't done the maths, as I was already a bit star-blind trying to find all five stars. However, many strong products that just missed the top ratings should still get your consideration. For example, the very affordable Van Rysel GRVL or the updated Wahoo Kickr Core 2.

Right, let's get into them... First up, bikes.

2025's 5-Star rated bikes

2025's 5-Star Shoes and Helmets

2025's 5-Star Rated Parts & Accessories

2025's 5-Star Rated Wheels & Tyres