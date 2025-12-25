The Perfect Score: All of Cycling Weekly's 2025 5-Star rated products, tested, and approved by our experts; now all wrapped up in one place
In 2025, the Cycling Weekly team of experts crowned just 24 products 5-star worthy. From superbikes to smart tech, here is the 'perfect' gear you should be hunting for in the end-of-year sales or upgrading to in 2026
We don't often give out 5-star ratings here at Cycling Weekly. To quote our own scale, a 5-star product must be "Superb, best in class, and we couldn't fault it".
Considering the numerous products we tested in 2025, with over 250 reviews available on the site, not to mention the items we've evaluated for our buyer's guides and our magazine, and the items we're testing for embargoed launches in 2026, it truly shows that giving only 24 products a 5-star rating means it must be among the very best.
For the first time ever here at Cycling Weekly, I am wrapping up all 24 of these 5-star reviews in one place to help you kickstart your end-of-year sales shopping, or start your research for investments in the New Year. I have broken them down into their relevant categories to make browsing easier.
Among these five categories, there are rarely more than 3 or 4 products featured, with some, such as components outside wheels and tyres, having only one. Chapeau to the Fizik Argo R3 for that.
It is worth noting that many products were rated 4.5 out of 5 in 2025. I haven't done the maths, as I was already a bit star-blind trying to find all five stars. However, many strong products that just missed the top ratings should still get your consideration. For example, the very affordable Van Rysel GRVL or the updated Wahoo Kickr Core 2.
Right, let's get into them... First up, bikes.
2025's 5-Star rated bikes
The Cervelo kicked off 2025 with a bang, not only being the first bike to be reviewed but also our first 5-star one. Tim said the Caledonia-5 is a bike for all occasions, a genuine joy to ride and a near-perfect do-it-all road bike.
It is rare for a team member actually to buy a bike they have reviewed. Mainly, as there is always another one to test, and rarely time to ride our own bikes. However, for the first time in his 20-plus years, CW Editor Simon Richardson bought a bike. Not a fancy high-speed, carbon road bike, as you would expect, but an electric cargo bike.
Every millimetre of the BMC is designed to increase speed and efficiency, and it makes no compromises in this pursuit. It is undoubtedly one of the most expensive bikes we tested in 2025, a year where very expensive bikes have been almost ten a penny. However, the Teammachine does not disappoint, and was one of the best road bikes of the year.
We can argue over whether this is a bike later; regardless, it earned a 5-star rating from fitness features writer Stephen Shrubsall. Steve knows a thing or two about the best indoor smart bikes after dedicating an entire winter last year to just being indoors.
2025's 5-Star Shoes and Helmets
Lightweight, well-vented, stiff, comfortable and beautifully made. What more do you need from one of the best cycling shoes? Okay, they do have a quite specific use case, as they are really only designed for warm conditions. Given how many of us do our biggest rides in the summer and spend winter indoors. The Fizik has a much broader use than you would think.
Read Simon's full Fizik Vento Powerstrap Aeroweave 5-star review
The Cytal not only scored five stars but also became our best overall bike helmet, and it's rated among the safest in the world by Virginia Tech - quite the palmares. Andy Turner found it hard to fault, given that it's cheaper and more aero than its predecessor, and now includes MIPS.
Our kids' safety is just as important as ours, if not more important. So, why do we cheap out? Well, you no longer have to. Woom have nailed it with the Ready. It's an excellent helmet, with kid-friendly features, comfort, and safety all taken care of. It's priced reasonably, making it our best kids' bike helmet for 2025.
In almost complete contrast to the Fizik, the Shimano MW502 delivers for the opposite end of the spectrum. If warmth, comfort, waterproofing and decent value are what you need to make it through winter, the MW502 is it, 2025's best winter cycling shoe.
2025's 5-Star Rated Parts & Accessories
The OnGuard RockSolid is quite simply exceptional and outperformed every lock in the angle-grinder-resistant test I ran early in 2025. It's also the cheapest and lightest lock I tested. It was really hard to find anything wrong with the RockSolid.
In 2025, we crowned a new best overall front bike light, and it wasn't Magicshine! There really wasn't much in it all; however, the Ravemen did pip the Magicshine on price in the process of a coveted 5-star review.
The big cycling tech trend of 2025 was, of course, the best electric bike pumps and no pump performed as well as the AS2 from Cycplus. It honestly doesn't matter what size you buy; we awarded them all five stars.
The Beeline Velo 2 was the only bike computer to receive five stars in 2025. It was one that Hannah revisited out of her own interest and wholeheartedly agreed with Paul's previous review. Its simplicity is perfect for those who have a bit of a cycling tech cleanse in the New Year.
Like the Beeline, the Fizik was the only component in 2025, other than wheels and tyres, to receive five stars. Yes, it is a saddle, which we always say is subjective; however, the Argo R3 shape appears to have broad appeal and indeed sat well with Simon.
2025's 5-Star Rated Wheels & Tyres
Two gravel tyres made the 5-star list, but it's the Hutchinson Caracal Race that stole the headlines in 2025. It is fast, really fast! and generally a very good all-round gravel tyre, that should be the top of everyone's list in 2026.
Scribe seems to have nailed bike wheels in 2025, being one of only two brands, alongside Castelli, to be awarded more than one 5-star review. According to Tim, the Scribe Core SL+ 50 are light, aero and relatively inexpensive, making them the best road bike wheels in 2025.
Speaking of which, here are the other Scribe Wheels. The Scribe Tempus Disc/100 wheels were awarded five stars by Aaron, his only 5-star review for 2025. Even with less than favourable conditions, Aaron got within a couple of seconds of his 10-mile PB with the Scribes.
Load one more 5-star rated tyre
Given the trend towards ever-bigger tyres continued in 2025, it is no suprise that Schwalbe were early adopters of 50mm+ tyres, and they did a very good job of it straight out of the gate. Two Schwalbe 50mm tyres feature in our best gravel tyres guide, with the G-One RX well-suited to near-MTB terrain.
2025's 5-Star Rated Clothing
Sportful maintains its reputation for high-performance gear at a reasonable price with the Fiandre Shift jacket. It offers excellent breathability combined with practical features and a wide temperature operating range. While not inexpensive, it provides good value considering its capabilities.
It's always awesome to see something as affordable as the Madison Flux jersey getting five stars, reassuring us that cycling is still very inexpensive if you're willing to look for it.
The only short this year that was comfortable enough to secure five stars. The Rapha Pro Team III bibs do not, by any means, come cheap; in fact, they are among the most expensive we tested this year. Dare we say they are worth it?