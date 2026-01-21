The Garmin Edge 1040’s only flaw was its price — now $150 off at Amazon, it’s the deal not to be missed this winter

Garmin is the market leader when it comes to the best bike computers. The Garmin range dominates our bike computers buying guide, holding five of the nine top spots.

Although not the best device overall, that goes to the Hammerhead Karoo, taking the title as Hammerhead continues to disrupt the stranglehold Garmin and Wahoo have on the market. However, the Garmin Edge 1040, one of the best Garmin devices, has just hit its lowest-ever price on Amazon, and at this price, it may very well be the best option out there if you're on the hunt for a new cycling computer or upgrading an existing one.

You can pick up the Edge 1040 for just $449.99 on Amazon, saving $150 off the list price of $599.99. This current price beats the previous Black Friday best from just a couple of months ago.

Lowest ever price Save $150 Garmin Edge 1040: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Amazon Save $150 The Garmin Edge 1040 boasts a comprehensive list of features and includes multi-band GNSS technology for spot-on navigation. It also has performance-enhancing attributes that help you understand your strengths and weaknesses, which is why it's our choice as the best Garmin for training. The Edge 1040 is compatible with almost any cycling sensors, including the best heart rate monitors, power meters and is currently at its lowest ever price.

Elsewhere, if you're in the market for one of the best rear bike lights, then the Garmin Varia RTL515 rearview radar and tail light is bundled with the Edge 1040, and rocking a massive $200 off, a saving of 25% and down to $599.98. This also smashes the previous best price on this bundle by $50.

Save 25% ($200) Garmin Edge 1040 and Varia RTL515: was $799.98 now $599.98 at Amazon Save $200 on this bundled Garmin deal, which includes the Edge 1040 and Varia rearview radar and tail light—one of the best bike lights around. I'm a big fan of the Varia, as it provides me with an extra level of safety by alerting me to vehicles approaching from behind. It pairs seamlessly with all your favourite tech, and the built-in light has multiple modes, including a brake light function, which changes the pattern of the light as you slow down.

In our review of the Garmin Edge 1040, our expert tester, Stefan Abram, thought the Garmin Edge 1040 was, without a doubt, one of the best bike computers he had tested. Stefan gave it an impressive 4.5-star rating, and it ticked all the boxes for cycling computer performance, with an incredible range of advanced and intuitive features.

It just missed the perfect score Edge due to its costly price tag, which at $599.99 is fairly wallet-busting, but this 25% and $150 saving makes it far more appealing.

It may not be the top dog in the Garmin GPS family these days; that title goes to the Garmin Edge 1050, and although the Edge 1050 features a fancy new screen, Garmin Pay and a digital bell, it hasn't really brought much more to the table, and the Edge 1050 costs $699.99 on Amazon.

Given that these new features will all reduce battery life, I think the 1040 is still the way to go. The 1040's battery life is claimed to be 35 hours, which is quite impressive for a non-solar Garmin, with the Garmin 1040 Solar extending its capacity to an impressive 45 hours, but you'll also pay $699.99 for that extra battery capacity.

The screen on the 1040 is one of its real highlights, and the 3.5-inch colour touchscreen display is one of the biggest on any cycling GPS device; the Edge 1050 screen is the same size.

The sharp, bright screen displays an almost unfathomable number of features, and if you're on a fitness quest for 2026, then the Edge 1040 has your back with a host of training and performance programs. Highlights include a focus on strength and stamina training designed to improve the right areas. These built-in training aids will even prompt you if you miss a workout, making it much easier to check and plan training schedules.

