Shop the Rapha Winter Sale and save up to 50% – Rapha is my favourite cycling brand, and as industry doom and gloom continues, it's an opportunity to save and support a brand I love

The cycling industry downturn continues into 2026, with a steady stream of bad news reflecting the ongoing struggles of some of the best cycling brands. Just last week, we received news that Rapha was to close five of its Clubhouses across the US and the UK.

Elsewhere, it was reported that rival brand Le Col was making significant changes, with its founder and company director, Yanto Barker, leaving after 16 years. Several employees of clothing brand Endura also announced they are leaving the company amid reports that it is relocating its now-famous Scottish HQ, which is embedded in the brand's identity, to England.

It makes for sad reading; however, it's not all doom and gloom. These struggles mean there are significant savings on kit, so you can do your bit to support a brand you love. If Rapha is one of yours, now's the time to show your support as the Rapha Winter Sale has massive savings of up to 50% off across the range of Men's and Women's clothing and accessories.

As a fan of Rapha, I've ridden its kit for years, and with the UK in the grip of some freezing winter weather, I decided to build myself a head-to-toe winter outfit, and although it feels slightly ruthless to take advantage of these massive reductions, it's still putting money into the coffers, and that's better than nothing.

Below, I've highlighted my selections and explained why I chose them, and I've added a few selections from the Rapha Women's Sale, which are extremely generous. Sizing is limited on some items, so if you have your eye on anything, grab it quickly, as the Rapha Winter Sale ends very soon.

Men's Rapha Winter Sale Highlights

Save 50% (£165) Rapha Pro Team Insulated Gore-Tex Rain Jacket: was £330 now £165 at Rapha UK Read more Read less ▼ Save 50% on the Rapha Pro Team Insulated Gore-Tex jacket. This jacket represents one of the next generation of rain protection that’s fully waterproof, breathable, insulated and free from PFAS chemicals. It will provide you with what Rapha claims is some of the best-in-class waterproof protection and warmth. Easily packable when not in use. It's available in three colour choices and sizes XS to L, but the sizing varies depending on the colour chosen, with Black having the best options. Check out the picks of the best winter cycling jackets.

Save 50% (£120) Rapha Classic Winter Tights: was £240 now £120 at Rapha UK Read more Read less ▼ Save 50% The best winter bib tights will keep your legs feeling warm and comfortable when riding in cold and wet winter weather. I've ridden the Rapha Classic Winter Tights for many years, and they deliver superb cold-weather performance. Featuring a high-stretch, fleece-lined Thermoroubaix fabric, they are warm, comfortable and lightweight. Available in Black or Navy and all the sizes from XS to XXL. Read the full Rapha Classic Winter Tights Review.

Save 50% (£75) Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey: was £150 now £75 at Rapha UK Read more Read less ▼ Save 50% The Rapha Classic Long Sleeve is a perfect choice as one of the best long-sleeved cycling jerseys for winter riding. Featuring Rapha's Performance Merino 190 blend, it's ideal for all-round road riding in cooler conditions on its own, or as part of your winter layering system. Three rear pockets with a zipped compartment mean you can store a jacket and ride essentials with ease. It comes in six colours with various discounts that vary depending on colour choice, as do sizes, which range from XS to XXL. Read our Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey Review.

Save 53% (£87) Rapha Brevet Insulated Gilet: was £165 now £78 at Rapha UK Read more Read less ▼ Save 53% The best cycling gilets are a superbly versatile addition to your kit, and a great multi-season riding piece. The Rapha Brevet Insulated gilet is a great example, and pairs nicely with the selections above. It features lightweight insulation designed to maximise warmth to weight, while retaining excellent breathability and is easily packable, meaning you can stash it in a pocket easily. I love the Khaki version chosen, but it comes in three colours, with the Black version having an even deeper discount. Read our Rapha Brevet Insulated Gilet Review.

Save 25% (£20) Rapha Merino Long Sleeved Base Layer: was £80 now £60 at Rapha UK Read more Read less ▼ Save 25% A quality base layer is the starting point for your winter layering system. Rapha's Merino long sleeve offering features a fully redeveloped material composition, which is said to be more breathable, durable and lighter while maintaining that warming high merino content. It comes in four colours, but the sizing is limited, with Black having the best options. Read our Rapha Merino Base Layer Review.

Save 25% (£19) Rapha Deep Winter Overshoes: was £75 now £56 at Rapha UK Read more Read less ▼ Save 25% I normally round out these sale postings with socks, but I've got plenty of the best cycling socks, so these Rapha Deep Winter overshoes are my final choice. Designed to offer that extra level of cold-weather protection, these will keep your feet extra cosy and feature a raised cuff to form a watertight seal around the calf. The main body of the overshoe is made with a PU-coated neoprene for excellent insulation and waterproofing, while the underside makes use of an alternative neoprene fabric which incorporates Kevlar for added durability. Read our Rapha Deep Winter Overshoes Review.

Women's Rapha Winter Sale Highlights

Save 50% (£98) Rapha Brevet Insulated Jacket: was £195 now £97 at Rapha UK Read more Read less ▼ Save 50% The Women's Rapha Brevet Insulated jacket features a wind-resistant outer shell paired with a DWR coating, protecting you against light showers. The signature brevet stripes and armband add to the overall appealing look of this lightweight and packable jacket. It comes in three colour choices and sizes XXS to XL. However, only the Navy Purple shown here is discounted.

Save 55% (£152) Rapha Pro Team Winter Tights: was £275 now £123 at Rapha UK Read more Read less ▼ Save 55% There's a huge reduction on these winter tights, and Rapha claims these will provide the ultimate protection against the toughest of winter riding. The front panels are made of a wind-blocking fabric with a DWR coating for protection from the elements. They also feature a magnetic quick-release clasp that allows for nature breaks without removing your jersey or jacket. They come in XXS to XL and a Black only colourway.

Save 60% (£150) Rapha Brevet Long Sleeve Windstopper Jersey: was £250 now £100 at Rapha UK Read more Read less ▼ Save 60% I love this colourway on the Rapha Brevet Long Sleeve, and at this price it's an absolute bargain. It features a windproof and rain-resistant outer layer with added insulation for all-day winter rides. It is available in two colour choices, with the classic Rapha Navy and Pink having the biggest reduction.

Although these chosen Rapha deals are UK-based, Rapha US has equally appealing discounts running, with again up to 50% off, and is well worth your attention if you're US-based.

