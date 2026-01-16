'We left no stone unturned': Rapha unveils Team USA collection — and it’s not what we expected

British cycling apparel brand Rapha has unveiled its debut designs for Team USA, and the approach is, in one word, unexpected.

Yes, the stars and stripes are present. Yes, the red, white and blue remain. And of course, Rapha's identifying arm band stripe is not lost in the design. But rather than the crisp, high-contrast palette traditionally associated with the USA kits, Rapha has softened everything. The result is a sun-washed, almost pastel interpretation. Think creamsicle orange instead of fire-engine red, powder blue paired with navy, and warm off-whites rather than stark white. All very California.

Rapha says it drew its inspiration from a pivotal moment in American cycling history: the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Here, American cyclists took home nine medals, including the first—and until Kristen Faulkner’s win in Paris, the only—gold medal in the Olympic road race.

(Image credit: Caroline Tompkins for Rapha)

But this is by no means a nostalgic throwback kit; rather, it's a modern reinterpretation of what that era represented: belief, ambition, and the sense that American cycling was on the rise.

Rapha calls it a "futuristic exploration of the nation’s storied sporting history." A kit that “feels fast even when standing still, meant to mirror the explosive energy of a new generation of American talent."

The lighter colour palette is there, in part, for practical reasons. USA Cycling athletes specifically asked for a lighter-coloured kit to better handle hot conditions, and Rapha responded by leaning into those washed, airy tones.

The USA Cycling partnership marks a shift for Rapha. The brand stepped away from the WorldTour for 2026, and repositioned itself around national programs, Olympic ambitions and deeper roots in the U.S. market.

"Rapha and USA Cycling are united by an ambition to build the most transformative era yet for the sport – winning a record medal haul, getting more people on bikes, and bringing new fans to cycling both in America and around the world," the brand states.

(Image credit: Caroline Tompkins for Rapha)

The four-year agreement sees Rapha outfit Team USA’s Olympic, Paralympic and National Team athletes from 2026 through 2029, and thereby also taking the brand into new disciplines, including Track, BMX Racing and BMX Freestyle.

Of course, aesthetics are only part of the equation, and Rapha CEO Fran Millar says 'no stone was left unturned' in designing the team kit.

"This kit represents over a decade of world-class competition and innovation. When USA Cycling athletes show up for their country, they can stand on the start line with total confidence," Millar says.

“The starting pistol for LA has been fired and there is nothing more powerful for a sport than a home Games. The energy, the expectation, the history – Rapha will support American cycling to seize the opportunity with both hands.”

From a performance standpoint, USA Cycling is betting on Rapha’s technical credibility as much as its design chops.

"Working with Rapha goes far beyond aesthetics,” says Jim Miller, USA Cycling’s Chief of Sports Performance. "At the highest level of international competition, the smallest details matter, and this partnership helps ensure our teams are equipped to deliver when it counts most."

For fans, replica kit and a range of merchandise will be available starting next month.