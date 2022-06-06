With ambitious World Championship and Olympic goals, Team USA names its 98-rider team

USA Cycling is eyeing some pretty ambitious goals for the coming six years, including World Championship podiums, 7-10 medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and another 12-15 medals at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Today, the American federation announced just which riders were selected to fulfill those objectives.

The USA Cycling National Team sports a roster of 98 riders across BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing, Cyclocross, Mountain Bike Cross-Country, Mountain Bike Downhill, Road, Track Endurance, and Track Sprint.

These athletes were invited to the team based on discipline-specific criteria, including their performances at prominent international and domestic events in 2021.

The team is made up of 49 women and 49 men, 16 current and former World Champions, and 25 Olympians that collectively hold six Olympic medals.

For riders, being part of the national team means access to training facilities, camps, coaches, experts and other resources to help them perform their best. It also means they're long-listed for the upcoming World Championship and Olympic teams.

Brendan Quirk, USA Cycling’s President and CEO, said that serving the National Team riders is "a top priority for USA Cycling." And with a mix of experienced riders and young talent, they seem to be playing the long game, hoping to develop the most competitive team possible for the 2028 Olympics.

“Our Sports Performance coaching staff has created a culture to help them win. Our emphasis is on supporting the whole athlete, both physically and emotionally. We look forward to welcoming these riders and building out the team in the years to come,” said Jim Miller, Chief of Sport Performance, in a statement.

Here's who's on Team USA for road and track:

Road - Men

Lawson Craddock (Team BikeExchange-Jayco)

Christian Deschamps (Hot Tubes Cycling)

Alex Gustin (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)

Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team)

Cole Kessler (Israel – Premier Tech)

Sepp Kuss (Team Jumbo-Visma)

Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing)

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates)

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost)

Matthew Riccitello (Hagens Berman Axeon)

Joseph Rosskopf (Human Powered Health)

Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers)

Artem Shmidt (Hot Tubes Development Cycling)

Colby Simmons (Jumbo-Visma Development Team)

Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo)

Kevin Vermaerke (Team DSM)

Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost)

Road - Women

Olivia Cummins (UX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)

Chloé Dygert (CANYON//SRAM Racing)

Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco)

Coryn Labecki (Team Jumbo-Visma)

Makayla MacPherson (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)

Amber Neben (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)

Chloe Patrick (Serious Cycling/ New England Devo)

Kaia Schmid (Human Powered Health)

Lauren Stephens (EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)

Leah Thomas (Trek-Segafredo)

Track - Men

Gavin Hoover (L39ion of Los Angeles)

Track - Women

Chloé Dygert (CANYON//SRAM Racing)

Maddie Godby

Megan Jastrab (Team DSM)

Mandy Marquardt (Team Novo Nordisk)

Kaia Schmid (Human Powered Health)

Jennifer Valente (TWENTY24 Pro Cycling)

Lily Williams (Human Powered Health)

Cyclocross - Men

Andrew August (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com Devo)

Eric Brunner (Blue-Stages Racing)

Daniel English (Voler/Easton/HRS/Rock Lobster)

Scott Funston (Blue-Stages Racing)

Marcis Shelton

Jack Spranger (Bear National Team)

Andrew Strohmeyer (CX Hairs Devo/ Trek Bikes)

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)

Magnus White (Boulder Junior Cycling)

Cyclocross - Women

Mia Aseltine (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com Devo)

Keira Bond (Boulder Junior Cycling)

Katie Clouse (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)

Chloe Fraser (Boulder Junior Cycling)

Clara Honsinger (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)

Madigan Munro (Trek Factory Racing)

Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)

Katherine Sarkisov (CX Hairs Devo/ Trek Bikes)

Elsa Westenfelder (Team Stampede/ Five Valley Velo)

BMX Freestyle - Men

Nick Bruce (DK Bicycles)

Justin Dowell (Hyper BMX)

Daniel Sandoval (Free Agent Bikes)

BMX Freestyle - Women

Perris Benegas (Haro BMX)

Angie Marino (Cult Crew)

Hannah Roberts (Hyper BMX)

Chelsea Wolfe (GT Bicycles)

BMX Racing - Men

Nolan Cardwell (Rival Racing)

Connor Fields (Chase Bicycles/ Monster Energy)

Kamren Larsen (Haro Bikes)

Drew Polk (Factory LSG)

Corben Sharrah (Daylight Cycle Co.)

Cameron Wood (Mongoose/USA BMX Foundation)

BMX Racing - Women

Caitlyn Farmer (Black Widow/Insane Vein)

Payton Ridenour (Mongoose Bicycles)

Felicia Stancil (Factory SSquared/Answer)

Daleny Vaughn (DK Bicycles)

Alise Willoughby (Team Toyota/ GW Bicycles)

Mountain Bike Cross-Country - Men

Riley Amos (Trek Factory Racing)

Christopher Blevins (Specialized Factory Racing)

Robbie Day (Bear National Team)

Brayden Johnson (Bear National Team)

Cayden Parker (Bear National Team)

Bjorn Riley (Team Trek VAUDE)

Jack Spranger (Bear National Team)

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles)

Mountain Bike Cross-Country - Women

Lauren Aggeler (Bear National Team)

Mia Aseltine (WE Development)

Haley Batten (Specialized Factory Racing)

Savilia Blunk (Orange Seal Off-Road Team)

Bailey Cioppa (Bear Development Team)

Kate Courtney (SCOTT-SRAM Factory Racing)

Lea Davison (Allied / SRAM)

Gwendalyn Gibson (Norco Bicycles)

Erin Huck (SCOTT-Stages)

Ruth Holcomb (Bear National Team)

Makena Kellerman (Bear National Team)

Hayden McJunkin (Bear National Team)

Madigan Munro (Trek Factory Racing)

Haley Randel (Bear National Team)

Kelsey Urban (Team 31: Outride)

Mountain Bike Downhill - Men

Austin Dooley (Commencal USA)

Andrew Driscoll (Defiant Racing)

Christopher Grice (Specialized Factory Racing)

Charlie Harrison (Trek Factory Racing)

Dean Lindsey (Evolve Racing)

Dakotah Norton (Intense Factory Racing)

Dante Silva (Canyon Cllctv Pirelli)

Mountain Bike Downhill - Women

Emma Artz (NW Gravity Collective)

Ella Erickson (NW Gravity Collective)

Caitlyn Farmer (Black Widow/Insane Vein)

Abby Hogie (Beyond Racing)

Anna Newkirk (Beyond Racing)