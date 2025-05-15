World-class women’s cycling to return to U.S. for the first time since 2019 at Maryland Cycling Classic debut event

Olympic champions and international teams headline initial team roster for the September race

Kristen Faulkner
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

The Maryland Cycling Classic, America’s newest and highest-ranked professional women’s road race, has announced the first eight teams set to compete in its debut event this September. With powerhouse teams like CANYON//SRAM Zondacrypto and EF Education–Oatly present, this marks the first opportunity for American fans to witness this calibre of women’s racing since the Amgen Tour of California in 2019.

“With many of our team partners having either headquarters or a strong presence in the U.S., it's exciting for us to finally bring our team back for the UCI 1.1 Maryland Cycling Classic. We look forward to showcasing our racing style and connecting with the fans,” said Ronny Lauke, CEO and Team Manager of CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto.

