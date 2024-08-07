'A dream come true' - USA win gold at last in the team pursuit at the Olympics

Jennifer Valente, Chloé Dygert, Lily Williams and Kristen Faulkner make history as nation's first team pursuit champions

Team USA team pursuit squad at the Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Two silvers and a bronze medal later, USA finally had their golden moment in the women's team pursuit at the Paris Olympics, where they emerged an unlikely winner.

The quartet of Jennifer Valente, Chloé Dygert, Kristen Faulkner and Lily Williams were just six hundredths of a second off world-record pace in their final against New Zealand, clocking 4:04.306 to sound the gun first. Under Dygert's strength, gaps formed in the final moments of the effort, but the team held it together over the line to take gold.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

