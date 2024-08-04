Kristen Faulkner claims gold for USA in thrilling Olympic road race

American went solo in final 3km as Marianne Vos and Lotte Kopecky took remaining medals in Paris

Kristen Faulkner celebrates winning the Paris Olympics road race
Kristen Faulkner of the United States soloed across the line in front of the Eiffel Tower to win the women's Olympic road race after attacking in the final few kilometres in Paris.

Marianne Vos (Netherlands) claimed silver in a three-up photo finish for the remaining medals, just edging out Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) on the line, as Blanka Vas (Hungary) missed out on the podium from the four riders who animated the finale.

