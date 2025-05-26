Kristen Faulkner wins second consecutive road race national title

Kristen Faulkner successfully navigated a tactical finale to win another American National Championship road race title in Charleston, West Virginia.

The race stayed together until 50 miles to go, when a small group gained some separation up the climb. Emma Langley (Aegis) attacked over the top of the Bridge Road climb and gained about 20-seconds by the time she got to the flat part of the course.

Cynisca took up the chase, followed by Fount Cycling Guild as well as EF Education Oatly’s Kristen Faulkner. By the bottom of the Wertz climb, Langley had extended her lead to 40 seconds.

Tess Edwards (Cynisca) launched a bridge attempt over the top of the climb, but Langley had pulled out a 1’10” gap by that point, and it was too much for the Cynisca rider, who was soon reabsorbed by the peloton.

The next bridge attempt was from former rower Jamie Chapman (Speedblock), who remained in between the reduced peloton and the leader by the top of the next climb. Chapman finally reached Langley with 21 miles to go, and the two leaders motored on with a one-minute gap. Cynisca continued to take up most of the chasing behind.

Langley dropped Chapman on the Wertz climb, but the Speedblock rider came back on the flats. Behind, Cynisca forced the peloton in action with its riders taking turns to throw attacks and lead a steady chase, with Faulkner and Fount joining in.

Allison Mrugal (Cynisca) launched an attack from the peloton heading into the final lap of the course, looking to bridge to Langley and Chapman. Langley again dropped Chapman when things got steep, and the Speeblock rider got caught by the riders behind. Then, Faulkner led a chase group with Alia Shafi (Fount) and Lauren Stephens (Aegis).

Langley was finally caught over the top of the climb. A group of three, consisting of Faulkner, Stephens and Katherine Sarkisov (CCB) now leadering the race.

Behind them, a group of three hoped to join them, but they were absorbed into a group of 15 racers.

Stephens attacked heading up the final climb with Faulkner grinding her way back and Sarkisov dropping off the pace. However, the CCB rider bridged her way back to the leaders on the flat river road.

Five chasers were closing in on the three leaders with two miles to go. Stephens slotted into third wheel as Sarkisov led the leading trio through the final turns. Stephens jumped to the right, and Faulkner came around to win the stars and stripes jersey for the second year in a row.

Elite Women's Road Race Results