SBT GRVL: Brennan Wertz claims victory in National Champ colours, Melisa Rollins adds another high-altitude win to her name

The all-new circuit race-style course yielded technical races in Hayden, Colorado

Brennan Wertz, winners of the 2025 SBT GRVL
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
U.S. national gravel champion Brennan Wertz (SCOTT Sport) and Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) won tactical races on a new circuit race-style course at SBT GRVL in Colorado.

SBT has become one of the marquee events on the pro gravel racing calendar, but this year organizers were forced to make changes to their event after backlash from local residents and politicians.

