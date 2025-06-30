SBT GRVL: Brennan Wertz claims victory in National Champ colours, Melisa Rollins adds another high-altitude win to her name

U.S. national gravel champion Brennan Wertz (SCOTT Sport) and Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) won tactical races on a new circuit race-style course at SBT GRVL in Colorado.

SBT has become one of the marquee events on the pro gravel racing calendar, but this year organizers were forced to make changes to their event after backlash from local residents and politicians.

The pro fields raced three laps of the circuit that started and ended in Hayden, west of Steamboat Springs, for a total of about 116 miles and more than 8,000 feet of climbing.

In the men’s race, Alex Howes (Velocio-Cannondale) served as an aggressor early on, attacking twice but got brought back both times.

By mile 28, a break of six men slipped off the front including previous SBT winner Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz - HTSQD), Pete Stetina (Canyon), Brennan Wertz, Cobe Freeburn (MAAP), Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE), and Torbjørn Røed (Trek Bikes-MAAP). Røed dropped off 55 miles in, making it a lead group of five.

On the third lap of the circuit, Vermeulen attacked the group and set off a series of cat and mouse dynamics among the five leaders.

In the end, it was Wertz who launched the race winning move while wearing his stars and stripes jersey, finishing seven seconds ahead of Swenson and Freeburn. Vermeulen and then Stetina rounded out the top five finishers.

SBT GRVL Men’s Results

Brennan Wertz Keegan Swenson Cobe Freeburn Alexey Vermeulen Pete Stetina Torbjorn Roed Adam Roberge Caleb Bottcher Chad Haga Julien Gagne

(Image credit: Liv Cycling)

In the women’s race, Cecily Decker and Emily Newsom, both of Pas Racing, launched an early attack but were reeled in by the field.

Newsom attacked again around mile 30 and opened up a 15 second gap on a chase group of about 10 women including Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective), Sarah Lange (Pivot Cycles-Velocio), Paige Onweller (Trek Driftless), Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor racing Wahoo), and Unbound-winner Karolina Migon (PAS Racing). Newsom was brought back by mile 40, with Lange driving the pace at the front of the group.

At mile 65, the lead group was whittled down to seven with representation from former SBT GRVL-winner De Crescenzo, Rollins, Onweller, Lange, Haley Smith (Trek Driftless), Emma Grant (Ventum), and Lauren Stephens (Aegis Cycling Foundation). Lange continued to drive the pace into the third circuit.

As last year's Leadville 100 winner, Rollins is no stranger to racing on long climbs at altitude. She went on the attack, which dropped Grant from the group. Onweller and Smith also dropped off during the third lap leading Rollins, De Crescenzo, Stephens, and Lange as the four leaders.

Rollins had the strongest kick at the end to win ahead of De Cescenzo by 2 seconds. Stephens finished about 30 seconds back in third.

SBT GRVL Women’s Results