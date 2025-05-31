'I had as good a chance as anyone' - Cameron Jones wins Unbound Gravel after spending 150 miles in a breakaway with Simon Pellaud

This is the first time Unbound Gravel did not have an American rider on the elite men's podium.

UNBOUND 2025
(Image credit: Gretchen Powers)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

Cameron Jones (Scott) has won the 2025 Unbound Gravel after a 150-mile breakaway with Simon Pellaud (Tudor Pro Cycling). The unlikely duo broke free after just 50 miles of racing and consequently spent the majority of the day working together as teammates. But as the gravel turned to pavement in the final miles of the race, Jones took control of the outcome, riding Pellaud off his wheel and powering to victory on his own.

"I knew I had as good a chance as anyone. Training's been going good and it's a course that suits me but so much in the race has got to come together. I had great legs today. It's always fun to be leading a race," the New Zealander said, adding that hearing the occasional time split gave the duo the 'extra watts and morale' needed to bring them home.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook