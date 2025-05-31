Rob Britton smashes 350-mile Unbound XL record in exciting duel with Lachlan Morton

With a time of just under 18 hours, Britton shattered the previous record by 2 hours and 16 minutes

Rob Britton wins Unbound XL
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Rob Britton (Castelli SOG) has obliterated the Unbound XL record, blazing through the gruelling 358-mile (576 km) course in 17 hours and 49 minutes. The Canadian endurance specialist held off a relentless challenge from Australian Lachlan Morton (EF Pro Cycling-EasyPost) in an exciting battle for the dot-watchers to follow throughout the night and early morning.

While Morton took the lead early, Britton, a former Canadian national time trial champion, was never far behind. The two entered the final 60 kilometres together, with a margin so thin that it remained anyone's race to win.

