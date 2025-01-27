Ted King to be inducted in the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame

The Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame (GCHOF) today announced its fourth class of inductees: Ted King, LeLan Dains, John Hobbs and Amanda Nauman-Sheek.

These four gravel specialists were nominated by the public and selected by a group of more than 60 electors made up of past Hall of Fame inductees, GCHOF board members, independent athletes, promoters, industry professionals, and fans of the sport.

Jason Strohbehn, director of the GCHOF, commented that each inductee has made an "indelible mark on gravel cycling, inspiring countless riders and embodying the adventurous spirit that defines the sport. Their passion, dedication, and achievements serve as a testament to the transformative power of two wheels.”

The Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame was launched ahead of the 2022 Unbound Gravel event in Emporia, Kansas, to recognize and celebrate those who explore, endure, overcome, and inspire in the sport of gravel cycling.

The class of 2025 will join an impressive list of previous inductees, including the likes of Alison Tetrick, Yuri Hauswald, Dan Hughes, Kristi Mohn, Rebecca Rusch, Bobby Wintle, Selene Yeager and Nick Legan — many of whom you can read about in our article about gravel's pioneers and legends.

Meet the 2025 Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame Inductees:

Ted King

Ted King and Mark Cavendish at the start of stage two of the 2013 Tour de France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ted King was the first to show his fellow WorldTour riders that gravel could serve as a viable off-ramp from elite road racing when he retired from Cannondale-Garmin in 2015 and went on to win Unbound Gravel the following year. King won the race again in 2018 and took the inaugural victory at SBT GRVL in 2019.

King is credited for raising the bar for the professionalism required to win big gravel events. In addition to Unbound and SBT GRVL, his gravel racing palmares also includes wins at Grinduro, Rasputitsa, Vermont Overland, and UnPAved, among others.

Competition aside, King is recognised for his contributions to the gravel community.

"Through his genuine interactions with riders and racers of all abilities, King is a constant source of positivity and encouragement," the organisation stated.

"He freely shares the lessons he’s learned on his YouTube channel and on his podcasts, and his humility, sincerity and professionalism serve as a strong example for aspiring cyclists to emulate."

LeLan Dains

(Image credit: LeLan Dains)

LeLan Dains has long been on a mission to showcase the best gravel riding the middle of America has to offer.

The Emporia, Kansas native is a former co-owner of the famed Unbound Gravel and is praised for growing the event into the prestigious, world-class race it is today.

Dains was also one of the leaders in the creation of the Great Plains Gravel Route, a nearly 4,000-mile network of gravel paths spanning six states. He now spearheads the Gravel Kansas initiative, a project that empowers riders to explore the 98,000 miles of unpaved Kansas roads and the communities surrounding them.

He's also a founding member of the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame, and continues to demonstrate his commitment to preserving the rich history and legacy of gravel cycling.

Amanda Nauman Sheek

(Image credit: Amanda Nauman)

Amanda Nauman Sheek is a celebrated gravel cyclist and a two-time champion of Unbound Gravel, including a legendary victory during the notorious “mud year” of 2015.

Beyond Unbound, Sheek has enjoyed success at some of the biggest events on the gravel calendar, including Mid-South, Unbound XL and Belgian Waffle Ride California.

In addition to her on-the-bike achievements, Sheek is recognised as a thought leader in the sport. She co-hosts the long-running podcast Groadio and is the co-organiser of Mammoth Tuff gravel event that is now part of the UCI Gravel World Series.

John Hobbs

(Image credit: John Hobbs)

John Hobbs was an early visionary in the sport. As far back as the mid-1980s, Hobbs was hosting formal “rough road rides” in the southern Flint Hills of Kansas.

His rides eventually evolved into the Kansas Death Ride, an event that ran for 22 years and was known for being rougher than most mountain bike races. The ride would attract as many as 600 riders per year, demonstrating a growing desire for roads less travelled.

It was, in fact, the success of this Kansas Death Ride that inspired a group in Emporia to create Unbound Gravel in 2005.

The new inductees will officially be inducted into the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame during a ceremony to be held May 29, 2025, in Emporia, Kansas.