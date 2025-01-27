Ted King to be inducted in the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame

King is joined by LeLan Dains, John Hobbs, Ted King and Amanda Nauman-Sheek in the inductees class of 2025

Ted King
(Image credit: Rene Herse)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in News

The Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame (GCHOF) today announced its fourth class of inductees: Ted King, LeLan Dains, John Hobbs and Amanda Nauman-Sheek.

These four gravel specialists were nominated by the public and selected by a group of more than 60 electors made up of past Hall of Fame inductees, GCHOF board members, independent athletes, promoters, industry professionals, and fans of the sport.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1