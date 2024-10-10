SBT GRVL lives! The story of just how close the gravel community came to losing one of its biggest events

Here are all the details on what the revamped event will look like in 2025 as government headwinds continue to push against the event

SBT GRVL
(Image credit: Logan Jones-Wilkins)
Logan Jones-Wilkins
By
published

SBT GRVL officially confirmed that its 2025 event is a go despite opposition from local law enforcement. Organizers announced today that they have secured the necessary permits following a Routt County Commission meeting on Tuesday, October 8, which approved a series of new plans designed to address community concerns.

The key changes include:

Logan Jones-Wilkins
Logan Jones-Wilkins
Contributor

Logan Jones-Wilkins is a writer and reporter based out of the southwest of the United States. As a writer, he has covered cycling extensively for the past year and has extensive experience as a racer in gravel and road. He has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Richmond and enjoys all kinds of sports, ranging from the extreme to the endemic. Nevertheless, cycling was his first love and remains the main topic bouncing around his mind at any moment.  

