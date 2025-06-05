Opinion: crashes at Unbound are inevitable, and that’s okay

"Crashes are horrible, but they’re part of the game. If we try to over-regulate Unbound, we risk killing the very thing that makes it special," writes Joe Laverick

A rider crashes in the mud at the 2023 Unbound Gravel race
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Joe Laverick's avatar
By
published

I was in the men’s elite field at Unbound 200 this year. I’m a privateer racer out of the UK, who spends multiple blocks in the U.S. racing each year. This was my third time taking on the beast that is Unbound Gravel. And in my career, I’ve raced everything from Belgian semi-classics to pro stage races and gravel epics. I came through some of the world’s best development teams, and well, I’ve crashed more times than I’d like to remember.

Crashing is an unfortunate but inevitable part of the cycling sport. If you are not willing to accept that, then you shouldn’t be racing bikes at the elite level.

