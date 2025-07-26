'There's no beef' – Matteo Jorgenson and Tim Wellens race to breakaway stalemate on Tour de France stage 20

UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Visma-Lease a Bike pair marked each other out of breakaway

Tim Wellens and Matteo Jorgenson on stage 20 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

As the Tour de France nears its end after three hard weeks of racing, tempers are short, with so many wanting something out of the last couple of days, and all exhausted. There is beef seemingly everywhere, whether in the local restaurants or between teams; watching an Uno-X car attempt to get out of the team paddock post-race, and seemingly get in the way of some Tudor Pro Cycling staff, the beef was very much at the surface.

One place there is apparently no beef, however, is in the relationship between Matteo Jorgenson of Visma-Lease a Bike and Tim Wellens of UAE Team Emirates-XRG. The pair were in the day's breakaway on stage 20, and were two of the strongest options, but in the end, marked each other out of contention. It's not the first time that Visma and UAE, the two teams going for yellow at this race, have been pushing each other at this race, or exasperated at each other either.

Explore More

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1