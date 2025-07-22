Jonas Vingegaard’s all-out attack to combat Tadej Pogačar will make the last days of this Tour special, even if the time gap is a chasm

The Tour is the Tour, anything can happen, but there are just two GC days left

Jonas Vingegaard on stage 16 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

In 1336, the Italian poet Petrach claimed to have been the first person since antiquity to have climbed Mont Ventoux, the Géant de Provence, the mountain that towers over southern central France, to look at the view. 500 years later the Swiss historian Jacob Burckhardt, in his seminal book The Civilization of the Renaissance in Italy, claimed that Petrarch was a “truly modern man” for his sensitivity to nature, and the episode is sometimes used as a beginning point for the Italian renaissance.

Visma-Lease a Bike are looking for their own renaissance at this Tour de France, their own rebirth, and that quest began on Mont Ventoux on stage 16, as Jonas Vingegaard sought to claw back some of the four minutes that he trails Tadej Pogačar by. The team sent Tiesj Benoot and Victor Campenaerts up the road, and after the peloton had been softened, Vingegaard repeatedly attacked, first to his teammates, and then forged on alone.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1