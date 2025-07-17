'There's still a lot to come, we'll definitely remain competitive' – Visma-Lease a Bike vow to keep on fighting at Tour de France as Tadej Pogačar dominates

Jonas Vingegaard lost over two minutes on stage 12 as Pogačar cemented his lead in the yellow jersey on the Hautacam

Jonas Vingegaard finishes stage 12 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

The Tour de France is not over. There are still nine days to come, many more chances to be taken. the race might not even be done by Paris. These will be the words Visma-Lease a Bike will be repeating around the dinner table tonight in their hotel, even if they ring a bit hollow.

The truth is, the Tour de France might be over. On stage 12 to Hautacam, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) put 2:14 into Visma-Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard. The Slovenian now leads by 3:31, the biggest gap at this stage since he led by 5:18 after day 12 in 2021. He went on to win that race.

