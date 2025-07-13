'I think they should be confident' - Tadej Pogačar wary of Visma-Lease a Bike comeback at Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard and his Visma-Lease a Bike team have multiple reasons to be optimistic as the race leaves behind the flatter terrain

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar
As the Tour de France’s first half approaches its conclusion, it’s Tadej Pogačar who is – predictably – in yellow and in charge, with his two main rivals, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard, sitting 54 and 77 seconds adrift, respectively, ahead of the Bastille Day battle in the Massif Central on stage 10.

They’re not massive time gaps, but as the mountains finally appear, the prevailing thought is that Pogačar is in the driving seat and en-route to his fourth Tour title.

