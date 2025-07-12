'I'm very proud of them' - breakaway team-mates earn rare honour on Tour de France stage eight

Mattéo Vercher and Mathieu Burgaudeau at the Tour de France
The race jury came to a rare and exceptional decision. On stage eight of the Tour de France, there would be not one, but two winners of the combativity award: TotalEnergies pair Mattéo Vercher and Mathieu Burgaudeau.

The French duo broke away from the peloton with 80km to go into Laval. It was a day billed for the sprinters, and while everyone else resigned themselves to that fact, Vercher and Burgaudeau dared to believe a different result was possible. Team-mates in tandem, their white jerseys transparent with sweat, they took off away from the bunch, and ploughed through the countryside for an hour and a half.

