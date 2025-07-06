'I knew perfectly what to do' - Mathieu van der Poel draws on Classics prowess to win Tour de France stage two

In a boggy field in northern France, Mathieu van der Poel made his way through the rain to sign on at the Tour de France. The day ahead, he knew at the time, was almost written for him. At more than 200km – the race’s longest stage – and finishing in a litany of punchy climbs, the Tour had warped into a Classic. Who else but the peloton’s best one-day racer to take centre stage?

“We’re used to this kind of racing,” Van der Poel said, his new yellow jersey testament to the fact. “It was super nervous all day, fighting for position, and I think as a team we’re used to this, we’re also good at it,” he continued.

