Tadej Pogačar's historic debut, Lotte Kopecky at the double and a new Arenberg diversion: Everything you need to know about Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Saturday 12 April

Distance: 168.8km

Start: 12:00 BST

Finish: 15:50 BST

Paris-Roubaix

Sunday 13 April

Distance: 259.2km

Start: 10:25 BST

Finish: 16:05 BST

The biggest French one-day race of the year happens this weekend, with both Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes subjecting some of the best bike riders in the world to the brutality of the cobbles of northern France. It is the culmination of the cobbled Classics season, the denouement of a March and April of hard racing in Belgium.

The men tackle 30 cobbled sectors totalling 55.3km, which are all ranked from five to one stars - five being the hardest. There are three five star sectors in the men's race - the Trouée d'Arenberg, Mons-en-Pévèle, and the Carrefour de l'Arbre, with six four star sectors. The women will ride 17 cobbled sectors totalling 29.2km, with two five stars included - Pévèle and the Carrefour.

Some of the best riders in the world will be on the start lines, and not all are Roubaix specialists - one Tadej Pogačar sprints to mind. Alongside him, Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen will likely star in the men's race. In Roubaix Femmes, defending champion Lotte Kopecky will battle against Marianne Vos, Elisa Balsamo, and Pfeiffer Georgi, among others.

Five things to look out for at Paris-Roubaix

A small detour

Last year, a chicane was added to the run-in to the Trouée d’Arenberg, but this will be replaced this year by a “small detour”, in order to reduce the bunch’s speed into the sector. Now, there will be four right-angle corners before the five-star sector in order to keep the speed down, without the need for a full stop like happened with the huge chicane. Riders will get an opportunity to experience the mining history of Wallers-Arenberg, with the detour running through a former mine.

Denain and Compiègne, not Paris

Neither the men’s or women’s race go anywhere near Paris, so the name is a bit of a lie. The men’s race begins in Compiègne, 80km north of Paris since 1977, with the first cobbles coming after about 100km. This year, two new sectors, both just over a kilometre in length, and positioned 30km before the Arenberg, have been added to the men’s. The women’s race, meanwhile, begins in Denain, with the first cobbles coming after about 65km. There are 30 sectors for the men, and 17 for the women.

Sun or rain

Much to the chagrin of fans who love to see the chaos of mud that rain at Roubaix brings, it is unlikely to happen this year once again for the women's race, with the forecast suggesting sun. However, the men's race could be a different story, with spots of rain forecast at time of publication. This could help a long-range attack, like Lizzie Deignan’s in 2021, or those in the bunch with cyclo-cross skills, like Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel. The weather being so important to the race is exciting.

British hope

Josh Tarling was disqualified from last year’s Paris-Roubaix on debut, after he was deemed to have held onto a bottle for too long after a mechanical. He’ll be back this year, hoping to make amends on the cobbles. The rouleur is exactly the kind of rider who could profit at the flat race. Meanwhile, the young trio of Carys Lloyd, Cat Ferguson and Imogen Wolff will all be present in the women’s race, carrying the flag, all making their debut. They all have the tenacity and confidence to power to victory. Don’t forget last year’s third-place, Pfeiffer Georgi, though.

French Flanders

The whole of Paris-Roubaix takes place in France, it is a very French affair, being organised by the Tour de France’s owners, ASO. However, the key parts of the race take part in Flanders, but not Belgian Flanders, French Flanders. The border areas in the north of France share many characteristics with places just across the border, and a love for strong beer, frites, and bike racing. The lion of Flanders flag is never far away, even if this is France.

Focus on: the Trouée d'Arenberg

The key point of the men’s Roubaix is not a climb but a very flat road just outside Wallers in Northern France. Well, it’s flat apart from the huge cobbles, which are supposedly the worst-maintained sector along the whole route. It runs between trees on either side, and riders are hemmed in by metal barriers, and roaring fans. It is one of three five-star sectors, and although it usually doesn’t provide the winner, you have to be near the front at the end of the Arenberg in order to have an impact on the race.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix

It is on TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, accessible via a TV package or a Discovery+ subscription. Read more in our in-depth guide on how to watch Paris-Roubaix.

The women's race is live on TNT Sports 4 and Discovery+ from 2.15pm BST, with the men's edition is live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ from 11am BST.

Last year's Paris-Roubaix podiums

Men’s

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

2. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

3. Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

Women’s

1. Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime

2. Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek

3. Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) dsm-firmenich PostNL

Riders to watch at Paris-Roubaix

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) ****

It seems silly to even have Pogačar in this list, but the Slovenian is a favourite in every race he takes part in, even if that is Paris-Roubaix, a race he has never taken part in before, with all the obstacles and new skills that it entails. However, if anything can star on a debut Roubaix, it’s Pogačar. He would also dearly love to be the first person since 2013 to win Flanders and Roubaix in the same year...

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) *****

The defending champion has the power and the sprint to make Paris-Roubaix Femmes her own domain. With the threat of her teammate Lorena Wiebes behind, it might be a solo attack from the world champion, but also the Belgian has the means if it comes down to a bigger group in the velodrome.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) *****

No rider has won three years in a row since Francesco Moser in 1980, but you wouldn’t put it past Van der Poel to make history. Like Kopecky, the Dutchman could win in multiple different ways, but most likely seems to be a long-range attack. With Jasper Philipsen behind, it will be difficult to control.

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Vos seems born to perform well at Paris-Roubaix Femmes, so it is a shame that it only came about in 2021, when she was already 34. She has finished second, 10th, and fourth when completing the race, so knows how to get to the velodrome in the lead group; she just needs a bit of luck in the sprint.

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) ****

Tenacious, strong, and fast, Pedersen should be a favourite if he makes it to the velodrome in a small group, although history goes out of the window at Roubaix - just remember Mat Hayman vs Tom Boonen. The Dane will have strong support from his team, and this might be the Monument he can win.

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) ****

Second last year behind Kopecky, Balsamo is in form, as shown with victory at Scheldeprijs on Wednesday. The 27-year-old likes a hard race like her Lidl colleague Pedersen, and could win from a small or bigger group if it makes it to the velodrome. Will be hoping to catch out Kopecky to prevent the Belgian from doing the Flanders-Roubaix double.

Paris-Roubaix map

Paris-Roubaix Femmes route map (Image credit: Paris-Roubaix/ASO)