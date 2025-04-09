Will it be a wet Paris-Roubaix?

The weather forecast looks at the very least overcast for the men's race on Sunday, with gusts set for both Saturday and Sunday too

A muddy group rides over the cobbles at Paris-Roubaix 2021
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

It has been a beautiful week in northwest Europe, with barely a cloud in the sky in Belgium for the Tour of Flanders last weekend, and temperatures well over 20 degrees the norm. It has felt almost not real, with people - including myself - becoming a little pink in the sun. The pros will be hoping that this good weather continues into Paris-Roubaix weekend, with the pavé of northern France much more enjoyable in the dry, despite the dust.

However, the clement weather might not last. Depending on which weather forecaster you look at, there is quite the chance of rain for Sunday, for the men's race, which would make everything a bit spicier. There has not been a wet Roubaix since 2021's October edition, won by Sonny Colbrelli and a wet spring edition hasn't come since 2002 and Johan Museeuw's final victory.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like