Will it be a wet Paris-Roubaix?
The weather forecast looks at the very least overcast for the men's race on Sunday, with gusts set for both Saturday and Sunday too
It has been a beautiful week in northwest Europe, with barely a cloud in the sky in Belgium for the Tour of Flanders last weekend, and temperatures well over 20 degrees the norm. It has felt almost not real, with people - including myself - becoming a little pink in the sun. The pros will be hoping that this good weather continues into Paris-Roubaix weekend, with the pavé of northern France much more enjoyable in the dry, despite the dust.
However, the clement weather might not last. Depending on which weather forecaster you look at, there is quite the chance of rain for Sunday, for the men's race, which would make everything a bit spicier. There has not been a wet Roubaix since 2021's October edition, won by Sonny Colbrelli and a wet spring edition hasn't come since 2002 and Johan Museeuw's final victory.
As we saw in 2021, with Lizzie Deignan's solo escape to victory in the mud, rain can change everything, and make the race a lot more unpredictable. In the wet, the cobbles aren't just bone-shaking and energy-sapping, but also slippery, requiring all the more concentration.
According to France's state weather forecasters, Meteo France, showers are due to come throughout the day on Saturday. However, with the race still days away, Meteo have a 3/5 confidence in that forecast.
American behemoth Accuweather, meanwhile, has a 60% chance of precipitation across the day on Sunday, with the showers mainly falling in the afternoon. British favourites BBC Weather have rain falling across the day, which is a good thing for those who like chaos.
It does not look likely that the rain will fall for Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday, with no rain forecast between now and then either; therefore it will be dry and dusty for the women, before it could potentially be muddy for the men on Sunday. However, with the rain not supposedly coming until during the race, there will be little time for the off-road areas to be churned up to the extent they were in 2021, or in 2002.
Rain does increase the risk of incident, which will be in the back of Tadej Pogačar's mind as he embarks on his first attempt on the cobbles in this race; while the Slovenian has been on training rides across the rough stuff and raced with the Tour de France on the pavé too, this was in the dry. UAE Team Emirates-XRG are very wary of any crash for the Slovenian affecting the rest of his season, and for good reason too - the Tour de France really isn't that far away.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
There are riders who prefer brutal conditions too, with Lidl-Trek's Mads Pedersen one of the people probably doing a bit of a rain dance to ensure that it's even harder on Sunday.
Rain could also influence tech choices for the race, with wider tyres already preferred, but teams might go even wider if they know there's going to be mud and water on the cobbles. Keep your eyes on those forecasts, because we could be in for fun.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.
Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
British team blocked from competing in key Spring Classics
Hess Cycling not invited to Amstel Gold Race
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Brands built on marketing ‘will just evaporate’: Industry experts weigh in on what US tariffs mean for the bike industry, and, the cost of your next machine
It’s too early to judge the winners and losers from last week’s tariff announcements, so we asked the experts and those affected most for their views.
By Andy Carr Published
-
'When he starts his Tour preparation, we’ll then see Jonas 2.0' - Jonas Vingegaard heads to Paris-Nice almost at full strength, coach says
Tim Heemskerk says the Danish star is not interested in outside noise as he attempts second stage race win of the year
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
18-year-old Cat Ferguson set for Paris-Roubaix debut in first pro year
"I can't tell you how excited I am," said junior world champion as she revealed provisional 2025 programme
By Tom Davidson Published
-
I would love to see Tadej Pogačar ride Paris-Roubaix - even if it won’t be this season
The world champion teased everyone with a video of a training ride on the Arenberg Trench
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tadej Pogačar teases Paris-Roubaix debut with Arenberg recon video
Could the world champion ride - and win - in 2025?
By Adam Becket Published
-
Paris-Rouba