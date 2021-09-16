Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021: Everything you need to know about the inaugural cobbled Classic

October 2021 marks a historic moment for the cycling world, as the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes is schedule to take place - here is everything you need to know.

It has been a long wait for the women’s peloton to finally get its moment on the famous cobbles of northern France, with all of the biggest stars expected to line up in Denain.

The race will take place on Saturday, October 2, the day before the men’s Monument, with the likes of Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) all schedule to line up.

Check below for all the route details, the start list and more:

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021 route

The first edition of the women’s Paris-Roubaix will be raced over 116.4km, considerably shorter than the 257km for the men’s event the following day.

Starting in the Denain, 127km north from the men’s start in Compiègne, riders will then face 17 cobbled sectors on the way to the iconic velodrome in Roubaix.

The women’s route will join the men’s course in Hornaing after 31km of racing, while the final will feature some of the most decisive cobbled sectors, including Mons-en-Pévèle and Carrefour de l’Arbre, with a total of 30km of the brutal farm tracks to navigate.

The route for Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021 (Image credit: ASO)

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021 start list

There will be 24 teams competing in the first edition of the race, with eight UCI WorldTeams on the start list, including Trek-Segafredo, Jumbo-Visma, and SD Worx.

The start list is not yet full, but already includes a number of star names, including former world champions Deignan, Van Vleuten, Vos, and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx), as well as some serious contenders like Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM), and Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing).

Here is the start list for the women’s Paris-Roubaix:

Trek-Segafredo

Lizzie Deignan (GBr)

Ellen van Dijk (Ned)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita)

SD Worx

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned)

Amy Pieters (NEd)

Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)

Christine Majerus (Lux)

Alé-BTC-Ljubljana

Lotto-Soudal Ladies

Canyon-SRAM

Movistar

Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)

Team DSM

Lorena Wiebes (Ned)

Jumbo-Visma

Marianne Vos (Ned)

Arkéa

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

AR Monex Women’s Pro Cycling Team

Liv Racing

Soraya Paladin (Ita)

Lotte Kopecky (Bel)

Ceratizit-WNT

Team BikExchange

Parkhotel Valkeburg

Tibco-SVB

Plantur-Pura

Cogeos-Mettler

Doltcini-VanEyck-Proximus

Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur

Team Coop-Hitec Products

NXTG Racing