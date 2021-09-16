Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021: Everything you need to know about the inaugural cobbled Classic
From the route to the contenders, here are all the details of the first women’s Paris-Roubaix
October 2021 marks a historic moment for the cycling world, as the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes is schedule to take place - here is everything you need to know.
It has been a long wait for the women’s peloton to finally get its moment on the famous cobbles of northern France, with all of the biggest stars expected to line up in Denain.
The race will take place on Saturday, October 2, the day before the men’s Monument, with the likes of Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) all schedule to line up.
Check below for all the route details, the start list and more:
Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021 route
The first edition of the women’s Paris-Roubaix will be raced over 116.4km, considerably shorter than the 257km for the men’s event the following day.
Starting in the Denain, 127km north from the men’s start in Compiègne, riders will then face 17 cobbled sectors on the way to the iconic velodrome in Roubaix.
The women’s route will join the men’s course in Hornaing after 31km of racing, while the final will feature some of the most decisive cobbled sectors, including Mons-en-Pévèle and Carrefour de l’Arbre, with a total of 30km of the brutal farm tracks to navigate.
Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021 start list
There will be 24 teams competing in the first edition of the race, with eight UCI WorldTeams on the start list, including Trek-Segafredo, Jumbo-Visma, and SD Worx.
The start list is not yet full, but already includes a number of star names, including former world champions Deignan, Van Vleuten, Vos, and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx), as well as some serious contenders like Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM), and Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing).
Here is the start list for the women’s Paris-Roubaix:
Trek-Segafredo
Lizzie Deignan (GBr)
Ellen van Dijk (Ned)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita)
SD Worx
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned)
Amy Pieters (NEd)
Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)
Christine Majerus (Lux)
Alé-BTC-Ljubljana
Lotto-Soudal Ladies
Canyon-SRAM
Movistar
Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
Team DSM
Lorena Wiebes (Ned)
Jumbo-Visma
Marianne Vos (Ned)
Arkéa
FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
AR Monex Women’s Pro Cycling Team
Liv Racing
Soraya Paladin (Ita)
Lotte Kopecky (Bel)
Ceratizit-WNT
Team BikExchange
Parkhotel Valkeburg
Tibco-SVB
Plantur-Pura
Cogeos-Mettler
Doltcini-VanEyck-Proximus
Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur
Team Coop-Hitec Products
NXTG Racing
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
How one CW5000 rider took on an even bigger ride challenge
Through July Corrine Black took on a big challenge. Ride 100 miles a day every day. Here's how she got on.
By Simon Richardson •
-
Mathieu van der Poel focussed on Paris-Roubaix, but coach holds his World Championships place
The Dutchman returned to action last Sunday at Antwerp Port Epic and now faces a race against time to be fit for the Worlds and Paris-Roubaix
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Paris-Roubaix 2021 men’s start list
Here are the riders competing in the delayed cobbled Monument
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Paris-Roubaix 2021 officially postponed
The 2021 edition of Paris-Roubaix has been postponed, the organiser has officially announced.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Geraint Thomas eyeing Paris-Roubaix return in 2022
The Welshman was speaking on his podcast to four-time winner Tom Boonen when he said he'd like to try and win the Queen of the Classics in 2022
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Teams expecting imminent decision on Paris-Roubaix as postponement rumours continue
No official word from organisers since media reports suggested the race would be postponed
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
‘There is no final decision, but there is a chance Paris-Roubaix will be postponed,’ says France’s sports minister
France’s sport minister has said no final decision has been made on the postponement of Paris-Roubaix 2021, but the race would still be delayed.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Paris-Roubaix 2021 postponed, according to report
Paris-Roubaix 2021 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to French media.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Paris-Roubaix 2021 unlikely to go ahead due to coronavirus situation in the region
The prefect of the region is pessimistic about the Monument's chances of going ahead in April given the current public health situation
By Jonny Long •
-
The Monuments: Cycling’s five biggest one-day races
A guide to the five single-day pro bike races that make up cycling's Monuments
By Nigel Wynn •