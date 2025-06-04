Who's going to win the Tour of Britain Women? Riders to watch

From Lorena Wiebes to Cat Ferguson, here is everyone to keep an eye on over the four stages

The peloton at the 2024 Tour of Britain Women
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Jump to category:
By
published

The 2025 Tour of Britain Women promises to be an open affair, with action from North Yorkshire to Glasgow, and as a result there are a whole host of riders to watch across the four stages.

The second edition organised in-house by British Cycling, the Women's WorldTour race was won last year by world champion Lotte Kopecky. In her absence this year, it's likely a new winner will be crowned.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1