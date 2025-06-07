Cat Ferguson sprints to victory on stage three of Tour of Britain Women after crash-marred day, takes over race lead

Movistar rider took her first Women's WorldTour win in Kelso

Cat Ferguson wins stage three of the Tour of Britain Women
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Cat Ferguson sprinted to victory on stage three of the Tour of Britain Women in Kelso on Saturday, taking the race lead in the process, with one day to go.

It is the 19-year-old's first Women's WorldTour win in her first season as a professional, and followed a brutal day which saw multiple significant crashes, including for the previous race leader, Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly), who finished over three minutes down.

