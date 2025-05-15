'I love it when it rains' - Cat Ferguson scores first win of the season at stormy Spanish Classic

Double junior world champion thrives in inclement weather at Navarra Classic

Cat Ferguson wins the Navarra Classic in the rain
The rain in Spain fell hard on Pamplona on Wednesday afternoon, to the delight of Cat Ferguson, who earned her first win of the season with Movistar.

The 19-year-old Brit sprinted to victory at the Navarra Classic – a lumpy one-day race held in the north of Spain. The success marked the double junior world champion’s first since starting her full-time pro contract this year, and her highest level win to date, ranked as a UCI 1.Pro.

