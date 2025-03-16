Elisa Balsamo 'speechless' after scoring Trofeo Alfredo Binda hat-trick in frantic race

Despite a string of fierce attacks, Lidl-Trek's streak at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda could not be broken on Sunday, Elisa Balsamo sealing her third victory in the Italian Classic.

The former world champion, defending her Binda title, was the fastest in a bunch sprint to the line in Cittiglio. Her victory marked her team's fifth in a row, and came after long-range bids from Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) were staved off by the bunch.

"I’m speechless. Honestly, it was one of the hardest races ever for me. The last two laps were crazy," Balsamo said at the finish line. "I’m happy. My teammates did a great job. It’s always so nice to win in Italy, and at this race, so it’s a perfect day.”

More to follow...