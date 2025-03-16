Elisa Balsamo 'speechless' after scoring Trofeo Alfredo Binda hat-trick in frantic race
Lidl-Trek rider says her third victory in the Classic was her toughest yet
Despite a string of fierce attacks, Lidl-Trek's streak at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda could not be broken on Sunday, Elisa Balsamo sealing her third victory in the Italian Classic.
The former world champion, defending her Binda title, was the fastest in a bunch sprint to the line in Cittiglio. Her victory marked her team's fifth in a row, and came after long-range bids from Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) were staved off by the bunch.
"I’m speechless. Honestly, it was one of the hardest races ever for me. The last two laps were crazy," Balsamo said at the finish line. "I’m happy. My teammates did a great job. It’s always so nice to win in Italy, and at this race, so it’s a perfect day.”
More to follow...
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'Paris-Nice is turning into an American race' - Magnus Sheffield solos to stage 8 victory, Matteo Jorgenson wins yellow jersey
American delight as Sheffield and Jorgenson round out 'Race to the Sun'
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'My biggest victory' - Juan Ayuso seals Tirreno-Adriatico overall, as Jonathan Milan sprints to victory on stage 7
Spaniard looks ahead to Giro d'Italia after claiming second GC victory of his career
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tao Geoghegan Hart aims to 'be competitive, even in small races' as he starts 2025 under the radar
‘I think it's a little bit nonsensical to look past that and to start looking at big goals’ says 29-year-old Lidl-Trek rider as he explains he will start the year at the Volta ao Algarve
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Julien Bernard fined after stopping to kiss wife at Tour de France
Frenchman sanctioned 200CHF, but says he would do it again
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Lotte Kopecky: Paris-Roubaix Femmes went ‘exactly as planned’
The reigning female world champion outsprinted Elisa Balsamo and Pfeiffer Georgi in the Roubaix velodrome after a brutal day on the pavé of northern France
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'I'll take time to recover then change direction': Lizzie Deignan looks to bounce back after suffering first fracture at Tour of Flanders
Deignan broke her arm during early crash in Sunday's race
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Bigger budget, more staff, and increased testing: inside Lidl-Trek's transformation into a super team
By 2028 the American team wants to win one of cycling's three Grand Tours, and be firmly among the sport's leading elite
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Elisa Balsamo outsprints Charlotte Kool to win Classic Brugge-De Panne
Italian takes second WorldTour victory on the trot
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Five things we learned from Opening Weekend: SD Worx are beatable, while Quick-Step still a way from Classics form
A recap on what we know now that Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne are out of the way
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tao Geoghegan Hart ready for ‘unknown’ as he begins new ‘adventure’ at Lidl-Trek
British rider set to make racing comeback at Volta ao Algarve on Wednesday, nine months after serious crash
By Tom Thewlis Published