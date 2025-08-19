'It’s time for a new environment after six years' – Fred Wright to join Q36.5 Pro Cycling from Bahrain Victorious chasing wins

Former British champion joins Tom Pidcock at ProTeam

Fred Wright on the attack at the Tour de France
Fred Wright will join Q36.5 Pro Cycling from Bahrain Victorious for 2026, uniting with Tom Pidcock as part of their Classics squad, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Londoner, 26, has spent six years at Bahrain Victorious after turning pro with them in 2020, during which time he has come close to major wins at the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España, with the top spot eluding him. Wright won the British National Championships in 2023, his only elite win to date.

“Fred is an intelligent rider," Q36.5's general manager, Doug Ryder, said in a press release. "He reads the races well and is very versatile. He has already achieved top tens in Monuments like Milan-Sanremo, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, and adding a focused classics block to his season will be a big objective for us together.

Since then, he has continued his breakaway action as well as refining his punchy-sprint style; he finished second on stage two of the Critérium du Dauphiné this year.

"I have been part of this team for my entire career so far and without discrediting them and all the opportunities I had here, it’s time for a new environment after six years," Wright said. "Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team feels like a good fit for me. I have known Tom [Pidcock] and Mark [Donovan] for a while and the group they are building for the future feels familiar already."

