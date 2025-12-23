'A much clearer bridge to the next step beyond the junior ranks' – Ineos Grenadiers partner up with British junior team

Newly-merged camsmajaco to have support from WorldTour performance structure

Ineos Grenadiers
Ineos Grenadiers have announced a partnership with a British junior team, creating a "new talent pathway".

The WorldTour squad will link up with camsmajaco, the newly-created merger between the two leading British under-19 squads, Tofauti Everyone Active Majaco and Fensham Howes–MAS-CAMS. Camsmajaco will have 11 male riders and 10 female riders next year.

Welcoming the move, Ineos Grenadiers' new director of racing, Geraint Thomas, said: "This UK-based partnership’s a really important part of our talent identification and development programme. The best young British riders will now be able to access the support of the Ineos Grenadiers and Ineos Grenadiers Racing Academy, while continuing to benefit from two outstanding junior programmes.

"This is not just a great moment for our newly formed team in 2026 and beyond, but also for the future of Britain’s cycling talent," he said. "Both of our junior teams have already seen a number of our riders go on to reach the WorldTour, with many more on development programmes. Now we can provide a much clearer bridge to supporting this next step beyond the junior ranks.

The other co-lead, Ian Mansel-Thomas, founder and team principal of Tofauti, added: "Beyond creating a clearly visible pathway to the top of the sport, we’re also excited to increase the level of support and guidance we can give our riders from next season, with access to Ineos Grenadiers’ training and nutrition experts, as well as allowing our riders to rub shoulders with their icons to learn first-hand from their experiences."

