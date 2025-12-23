'A much clearer bridge to the next step beyond the junior ranks' – Ineos Grenadiers partner up with British junior team

Ineos Grenadiers have announced a partnership with a British junior team, creating a "new talent pathway".

The WorldTour squad will link up with camsmajaco, the newly-created merger between the two leading British under-19 squads, Tofauti Everyone Active Majaco and Fensham Howes–MAS-CAMS. Camsmajaco will have 11 male riders and 10 female riders next year.

It follows the announcement last week of Ineos' first under-23 squad, the Ineos Grenadiers Racing Academy. Camsmajaco will join American outfit Hot Tubes Development Cycling in Ineos' talent programme.

The relationship between camsmajaco and Ineos Grenadiers will see the former race an international and domestic calendar in 2026, with support from the latter's performance structure. According to the press release, this includes coaching, education, development input and access to the team's European service course.

Welcoming the move, Ineos Grenadiers' new director of racing, Geraint Thomas, said: "This UK-based partnership’s a really important part of our talent identification and development programme. The best young British riders will now be able to access the support of the Ineos Grenadiers and Ineos Grenadiers Racing Academy, while continuing to benefit from two outstanding junior programmes.

"This is exactly the kind of start these young riders need and I look forward to seeing the best of their generation come through over the next few years."

The founder and team principal of Fensham Howes is Giles Pidcock, father of former Ineos Grenadiers rider Tom Pidcock. He is now co-lead of the new team.

"This is not just a great moment for our newly formed team in 2026 and beyond, but also for the future of Britain’s cycling talent," he said. "Both of our junior teams have already seen a number of our riders go on to reach the WorldTour, with many more on development programmes. Now we can provide a much clearer bridge to supporting this next step beyond the junior ranks.

The other co-lead, Ian Mansel-Thomas, founder and team principal of Tofauti, added: "Beyond creating a clearly visible pathway to the top of the sport, we’re also excited to increase the level of support and guidance we can give our riders from next season, with access to Ineos Grenadiers’ training and nutrition experts, as well as allowing our riders to rub shoulders with their icons to learn first-hand from their experiences."

Among the riders to come through Fensham Howes are Matthew Brennan, Cycling Weekly's rider of the year 2025, now at Visma-Lease a Bike, Max Poole, now at Picnic PostNL, and Sam Watson, the British national road race champion, who rides for Ineos.

Tofauti has developed male and female riders over the years, including Movistar's Carys Lloyd, Picnic PostNL's Oliver Peace, and Erin Boothman, who will join Liv AlUla Jayco's development squad in 2026. Ineos does not have a women's team.