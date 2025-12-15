Great Britain dominate with 11 victories at key end-of-year track cycling event in Switzerland

Great Britain’s Olympic track cyclists dominated at the Tissot Track Cycling Challenge in Switzerland over the weekend, where they earned 18 medals, of which 11 gold.

The squad ruled in particular over the women’s events, winning every elite final on both the endurance and sprint sides.

Among the standout riders was Anna Morris, the current world, European and national individual pursuit champion, who claimed four victories inside the velodrome in Grenchen over the two-day event: the scratch race, points race, omnium and Madison alongside Katie Archibald.

The 30-year-old wrote on Instagram afterwards that it was a “pretty exciting life moment” to race and win alongside Archibald, and hailed the “clean sweep” she helped the Brits achieve across all the women’s races.

In the sprint events, it was Sophie Capewell who led the supremacy. The Olympic team sprint champion, who decided to sit out of racing for much of the year to recover after last summer’s Games, won both the individual sprint and keirin competitions, guiding a British 1-2-3 in the latter, ahead of Lowri Thomas and Lauren Bell.

“First international in a while after a long break from racing,” Capewell wrote on Instagram. “A couple of wins, good learnings, and back building race rhythm.”

There were also braces of victories for Ollie Wood in the men’s points race and omnium, and Ethan Vernon in the elimination race and Madison.

Vernon rode in the Madison alongside his NSN Cycling road teammate Lewis Askey, a former junior national champion in the event, who returned to the track for the first time in six years.

The Tissot Track Cycling Challenge is an official UCI event that carries a Class 1 licence, making it higher-ranked than National Championships, but less so than World or Continental Championships, or the various UCI Nations Cups.

GB’s medal haul of 18 vastly overshadowed the rest of the competition; the next best nation was France, with four medals and only one gold.

The full list of GB’s medal winners from the 2025 Tissot Track Cycling Challenge is below. The squad did not take any male sprinters to the competition in Switzerland; some recently spent time on a training camp in Lanzarote, while others, including Matthew Richardson, competed at the recent Six Days of Rotterdam.

GB medal winners

GOLD

Men’s elimination race – Ethan Vernon

Men’s Madison – Lewis Askey and Ethan Vernon

Men’s omnium – Ollie Wood

Men’s points race – Ollie Wood

Women’s elimination race – Katie Archibald

Women’s keirin – Sophie Capewell

Women’s Madison – Katie Archibald and Anna Morris

Women’s omnium – Anna Morris

Women’s points race – Anna Morris

Women’s scratch race – Anna Morris

Women’s sprint – Sophie Capewell

SILVER

Men’s Madison – Matthew Bostock and Ollie Wood

Women’s keirin – Lowri Thomas

Women’s points race – Katie Archibald

Women’s sprint – Lowri Thomas

BRONZE

Men’s elimination race – Lewis Askey

Men’s scratch race – Lewis Askey

Women’s keirin – Lauren Bell

Pete Mitchell also won silver in the men’s keirin representing Scotland.