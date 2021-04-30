Track cycling
Key riders: Laura Trott (GBR) | Jason Kenny (GBR) | Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBR) | Anna Meares (AUS) | Francois Pervis (FRA)
Key reading: British Cycling's lottery funded revolution | Sir Chris Hoy's medal tally
Track is one of the purest forms of bike racing. With no brakes, gears or potholes to worry about, all a track rider needs to concentrate on is beating their opponents. It is an ideal place for a young cyclist to start as a banked cycling track provides a traffic and pedestrian free environment on which to learn key cycling skills and tactics.
There are many different types of races on the track - several of which are explained in our guide to track racing - all of which will be classified as either a sprint or endurance event. Like road cycling, it means there's a race to suit every type of rider - except climbers.
Although track racing doesn't have the major annual events like the Tour de France to boost its appeal, it is the cornerstone of cycling in the Olympic movement with events such as the team pursuit and sprint dating back to the the early 19 hundreds. The International calendar of World Cups runs through the winter, culminating with the world championships in February or March, while events on outdoor tracks continue through the summer, making it a year-round sport.
Latest
British Cycling told riders 'not to divulge details' of 100-person Manchester training event
The governing body has defended the 'simulated Olympic competition' as being within the government lockdown guidance
-
Six Day Series goes virtual with Olympic and European champions
The 2020 London edition was postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic
By Jonny Long •
-
European Track Championships 2020: Katie Archibald takes second gold on day four
Archibald won the points race on the penultimate day of racing in Bulgaria
By Jonny Long •
-
European Track Championships 2020: Matt Walls and Neah Evans help GB take two more golds on day three
Laura Kenny also made a visit to the podium in the women's omnium
By Jonny Long •
-
European Track Championships 2020: GB women’s team pursuit squad take gold as Elinor Barker takes elimination race title on second night
The British women’s team pursuit squad were untouchable on the second night of the 2020 European Track Championships, taking a comfortable gold medal over the Italy.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
European Track Championships 2020: Gold and silver medals for GB as Matt Walls and women’s team sprint deliver opening night
The European Track Championships 2020 kicked off with some strong performances from British riders.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Laura Kenny can take British Olympic medal record, says husband Jason
Some GB cyclists have recently returned to the Manchester velodrome as preparations continue for the Tokyo Olympics
By Jonny Long •
-
Track coach dropped by Australian team and will have to leave the country with four month-old son
Australia’s sprint coach has been dropped from the team and will now have to leave the country with his four-month old son.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
World champion Elinor Barker plans to hone Olympic Madison skills at Manchester Six Day
Recently crowned points race World Champion Elinor Barker will ramp up her preparations for the Olympics when she races at the Manchester Six Day this weekend.
By Vern Pitt •
-
Denmark break pursuit world record again as GB take silver in sprint at Track World Championships 2020
The team pursuit bar was raised once again at the 2020 Track World Championships, as Denmark set a second world record in one day.
By Alex Ballinger •