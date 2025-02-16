Anna Morris breaks world record twice to claim individual pursuit European title

"I just tried to dig really deep," says Brit after nailing "super special" ride

Anna Morris holding a union jack
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
News

Not once, but twice Anna Morris broke the world record on Saturday evening as she won the individual pursuit gold medal at the European Track Championships.

The Brit, already world champion in the event, won by a staggering eight seconds in her final against Italy’s Vittoria Guazzini. Her time of 4:25.874 marked a new world record in the 4,000m discipline, shaving almost three seconds off the 4:28.306 she set in qualifying, which also beat the previous benchmark.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

