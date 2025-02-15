Josh Charlton wins individual pursuit gold at European Track Championships

Great Britain on nine medals ahead of the closing weekend

Josh Charlton riding in the individual pursuit final for GB at the 2025 European Track Championships
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Great Britain’s Josh Charlton won his country’s first gold medal of this year’s European Track Championships, dominating the individual pursuit on Friday evening.

The 22-year-old led his final against Portugal’s Ivo Oliveira from the start, pushing his advantage out to more than a second in the closing laps and ultimately winning by 0.749 seconds. The Brit’s time across the line was 4:02.882 over the 4,000m.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

