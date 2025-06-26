'It's not quite home, but it's still home' - Zoe Bäcktstedt romps to first elite national time trial victory on Welsh roads

The WorldTour star was well ahead of the field to win her first ever elite women's national time trial, Millie Couzens wins U23 title

Zoe Backstedt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Zoe Bäckstedt took a blistering win in the elite women's time trial at the British National Road Championships in West Wales on Thursday, with an impressive ride on the hilly 27km (16.7-mile) course.

The former junior world and national time trial champion recorded 38:48 for the event, based on Aberaeron on the Welsh west coast – the only rider to break the 39-minute mark.

